Albert Stevens: Never Told by Scientists of False Cancer Diagnosis

Stevens had been misdiagnosed with terminal cancer and underwent unnecessary surgery as a result. While none of the subjects died from radiation exposure, several lived only for a short period after the experiment.

Albert Stevens was never told he didn't have cancer.

"Because Stevens was going to die, the scientists at the University of California saw no harm in using him for the macabre experiment", scientist Kenneth Scott said. It was then the researchers made an alarming discovery - Stevens had been misdiagnosed. Instead of having a malignant tumour, Stevens instead had an inflamed gastric ulcer - unpleasant but benign. This had been missed during a previous operation.

Because it was believed the cancer had spread, Stevens had had his spleen, ninth rib, lymph nodes and parts of his liver and pancreas removed - all for nothing. But the ever-secretive scientists at the university decided they would not tell Stevens that he had never had cancer. Instead they paid him to stay in San Francisco so they could collect daily stool and urine samples from him.

Stevens had been experimented on as part of the Manhattan Project studies into radiation, conducted in the lead-up and aftermath of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The first, Ebb Cade, was a construction worker in Tennessee who was taken to hospital after fracturing his leg in a traffic accident. In order to measure plutonium spreading through his body, 15 of his teeth were removed





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Cancer Surgery Plutonium Experimentation Albert Stevens Kenneth Scott Manhattan Project

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