Alcaraz to Miss French Open and Italian Open with Wrist Injury

Carlos Alcaraz, the two-time defending French Open champion, has announced his withdrawal from both the Italian Open and Roland Garros due to a right wrist injury sustained at the Barcelona Open. The injury throws the French Open wide open, with Jannik Sinner now a leading contender.

The world of tennis has been dealt a significant blow with the announcement that Carlos Alcaraz , the reigning two-time French Open champion, will miss both the Italian Open and Roland Garros this year.

The decision comes as a result of a right wrist injury sustained during his opening match at the Barcelona Open last week, where he defeated Otto Virtanen before being forced to withdraw from the tournament. Subsequent tests revealed the extent of the injury, prompting Alcaraz and his team to prioritize caution and a full recovery over participation in the upcoming clay court season.

This news dramatically alters the landscape of the French Open, removing a dominant force and opening up opportunities for other contenders. Alcaraz’s withdrawal from the Madrid Masters earlier in April had already raised concerns, but this confirmation solidifies his absence from arguably the most prestigious clay court tournament in the world. Alcaraz, currently ranked second in the world, has enjoyed a stellar season thus far, boasting a 22-3 record and a title win in Doha.

His recent triumph at the Australian Open in January marked a historic achievement, making him the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam. However, his loss to Jannik Sinner in the Monte Carlo Masters final on April 12 resulted in him relinquishing the top spot in the rankings. The injury and subsequent absence from the clay court season represent a setback for the young Spaniard, who has quickly established himself as one of the sport’s brightest stars.

He has expressed his disappointment but remains optimistic about a full recovery, emphasizing the importance of long-term career health over a rushed return to competition. Alcaraz has stated his preference for a more prolonged recovery period, even if it means missing significant tournaments, to avoid exacerbating the injury and potentially jeopardizing his future performance. He acknowledged the difficult decision but believes it is the most prudent course of action.

The impact of Alcaraz’s absence will be keenly felt by his fellow competitors. Jannik Sinner, who recently defeated Alcaraz in Monte Carlo, expressed his sadness at the news, highlighting Alcaraz’s status as the best player on clay. Sinner emphasized the importance of prioritizing player health, particularly for young athletes, to prevent more serious injuries. He expressed hope for Alcaraz’s swift recovery and return to the court, ideally in time for Wimbledon, the year’s third Grand Slam.

The French Open, scheduled to run from May 24 to June 7, now presents a more open field, with Sinner emerging as a leading contender. Alcaraz’s previous victories at Roland Garros in 2024 and 2025, including a dramatic five-set victory over Sinner in the longest French Open final in history, underscore the magnitude of his absence.

This will be only the second Grand Slam Alcaraz has missed since his main draw debut at the 2021 Australian Open, the first being the 2023 Australian Open due to a hamstring injury. The tennis world now awaits updates on Alcaraz’s recovery and anticipates his eventual return to the court, hoping to see the young champion back to his full potential





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Carlos Alcaraz French Open Roland Garros Wrist Injury Jannik Sinner

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