Alcoa investigation: repeat environmental breach, possible illegal clearing at Willowdale mine

Alcoa, a US mining company, is being investigated for a ‘deliberate repeat breach’ of environmental laws that destroyed habitat for protected species, including the numbat. The investigation is into possible illegal clearing at Alcoa’s southern Willowdale mine, which feeds its Wagerup refinery.

US mining company Alcoa is being investigated after a ‘ deliberate repeat breach ’ of environmental laws destroyed habitat for protected species , including the numbat. The company’s strip-mining of Western Australia’s jarrah forest is under further investigation after its ‘ deliberate repeat breach ’ of environmental laws that destroyed habitat for protected species – including black cockatoos, quokkas and numbats – and cost it $40m to avoid prosecution.

The investigation is into possible illegal clearing at Alcoa’s southern Willowdale mine, which feeds its Wagerup refinery





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Alcoa Strip-Mining Jarrah Forest Protected Species Numbat Environmental Laws Deliberate Repeat Breach Illegal Clearing Willowdale Mine Wagerup Refinery Department Of Climate Change Energy The Environment And Water EPA Northern Jarrah Forests Jess Boyce Jess Beckerling Labor Fossil Fuels Gas Tax Campaign River Improvements Climate Agency Sydney Tasmanian Forest Swift Parrot Logging AI Environmental Approvals Robodebt-Style Failures Speed Up Australia’S Environmental Approvals

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