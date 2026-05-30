Alessandro Volpato Switches International Allegiance to Australia, Poised for World Cup Inclusion

Australian coach Tony Popovic confirms FIFA has approved midfielder Alessandro Volpato's switch from Italy, making him eligible for the Socceroos' 2026 World Cup squad, with discussions on timing, risk and team impact.

Australia's national soccer team is set to receive a dramatic boost ahead of the 2026 World Cup after the 22‑year‑old attacking midfielder Alessandro Volpato secured FIFA approval to switch his international allegiance from Italy to the Socceroos .

The Australian Football Federation announced that the Serie A‑based Sassuolo player has completed the eligibility process and can now be considered for manager Tony Popovic's 26‑man roster. Volpato, who spent his formative years in the youth systems of Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers before moving to AS Roma and later debuting for Mourinho's side in Serie A, had long been the subject of speculation about his national future.

After being overlooked for Italy's recent squads for Luxembourg and Greece, he publicly declared his intention to wear the green and gold, even updating his Instagram profile with the Socceroos badge and sharing a photo taken at Sydney Airport. Popovic, who will travel to Los Angeles on Saturday, admitted that the decision to pursue the switch was driven solely by the player's own choice and was unrelated to the hamstring injury that sidelined Riley McGree, another attacking option for Australia.

He explained that once Volpato confirmed his desire to represent Australia, the federation promptly began the administrative process, which was completed in time for him to be eligible for the upcoming friendly against Mexico at the Rose Bowl, though Popovic hinted the debut might be deferred to the World Cup itself. The timing of Volpato's inclusion has sparked intense discussion among fans and insiders, especially given the late stage of squad finalisation.

Popovic emphasized that the risk of adding a new player at this juncture was minimal, noting that a talented individual can only enhance the squad's creativity and depth. He acknowledged that an earlier arrival would have been ideal, but the player's weekend commitments meant the earliest possible entry into camp was likely Tuesday, giving the coach a narrow window to assess fitness and integrate him into tactical plans.

The manager stressed that his primary concern was ensuring Volpato's eligibility before the FIFA deadline on Monday, and he was prepared to wait as long as necessary to secure that confirmation. Defensive stalwart Harry Souttar echoed the sentiment, reassuring that there would be no friction between the existing squad members and the newcomer.

He highlighted that Australian football has a history of players representing multiple nations at youth level before committing at senior level, and that Volpato's arrival would be welcomed on merit and would strengthen the team's attacking options, especially after McGree's unfortunate injury. Volpato's journey from a reluctant dual‑national prospect to a confirmed Socceroos member reflects the broader challenges faced by nations competing for diaspora talent.

His earlier ambivalence, including a controversial Snapchat story that seemed to criticize the Socceroos after they missed direct qualification for the previous World Cup, had alienated some supporters. However, his recent social media posts and clear declaration of loyalty suggest a genuine shift in allegiance. If selected for the World Cup squad, Volpato will join a group of players who have previously navigated similar switches, adding a fresh creative spark to Australia's attack.

The final squad list, due to be submitted to FIFA by the end of the week, is expected to include his name, marking what could be the most significant late‑stage roster change in the team's recent history. The decision underscores Popovic's willingness to adapt and seize opportunities, as Australia aims to improve upon its recent performances on the global stage





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