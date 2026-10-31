Alex de Minaur beats Alexander Zverev in Vienna semi-final to reach final and ATP Finals spot

Alex de Minaur defeated Alexander Zverev 6-4 1-6 7-6 (4) in the Vienna Open semi-final, securing a spot in the final against Carlos Alcaraz and moving back into the top-eight qualifiers for the ATP Finals.

Alex de Minaur stunned Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals of the Austrian Open, winning 6-4 1-6 7-6 (4) to reach the Vienna Open final. The victory puts him back among the top-eight qualifiers for the ATP Finals in Turin.

The Australian number one played a fearless, attacking game and a fabulous deciding tiebreaker, brushing off a couple of double faults to keep pressure on the two-time major champion. Zverev, who will become world number one when next week's rankings are released, had never lost to de Minaur in an individual tournament before. De Minaur's only previous wins over Zverev came in early-season team events and the exhibition-like Laver Cup.

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De Minaur reflects on aggressive tiebreak victory

I'm super proud, super stoked of how I handled the moment, de Minaur said. I was very calm, even though I threw in a couple of doubles there. All in all, I played a very aggressive deciding tiebreak. I played on my terms.

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I was going to go out swinging and playing the right type of tennis, and that's what made the difference today. Earlier in the tournament, de Minaur reached the semi-finals by defeating Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 in the quarter-finals. That win was the 350th tour-level victory of his career, making him the ninth Australian man to reach the milestone.

The list of Australians with 350 or more match wins includes Lleyton Hewitt (616), John Alexander (591), Rod Laver (576), John Newcombe (568), Ken Rosewall (546), Phil Dent (414), Tony Roche (364) and Pat Rafter (358). Against Berrettini, de Minaur saved a set point at 5-6 in the first set and took control of the tiebreak. He then saved break points early in the second set before breaking Berrettini.

He finished with 71% of first serves in and out-aced Berrettini 5-4. That's been an emphasis as of late, and I do feel like I've got in a good rhythm on serve and feel like I'm confident with what I'm doing, de Minaur said. I maybe didn't serve as well as I would have liked to at the start of the week, but today was a great serving display from me, and you know, hopefully I can keep it going.

Zverev tetchy amid world number one ranking

In the semi-final, de Minaur showed exceptional front-foot intensity with 25 winners. Zverev's mood was tetchy, and he raged at umpire Arnaud Gabas after receiving a time violation for ball-bouncing before serving. Gabas took back the sanction after Zverev remonstrated, but de Minaur stayed focused. Zverev had earlier powered through his quarter-final against Arthur Fery 6-0 6-2 in just under an hour, showing the form that has him set to be enthroned as world number one.

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He had recently lost to de Minaur in the Laver Cup and defeated him in Shanghai. De Minaur will now face Carlos Alcaraz in the final. Alcaraz beat Daniil Medvedev 6-4 7-6 (2) in the earlier semi-final. Medvedev's win secured his place at the ATP Finals for the seventh time, and he will face Zverev in the last four.

De Minaur targets Alcaraz for ATP Finals bid

Asked about winning the ATP 500 event, de Minaur smiled: It would be a pretty decent week, I would say. I'm just happy with what I'm doing, the way I'm competing, the way I'm going about my business. Just one foot in front of the other, doing what I can. If de Minaur beats Alcaraz, he will strengthen his bid for the ATP Finals.

He is currently back in the eighth and last qualifying spot, with only the Paris Masters left as a qualifying event before the Turin end-of-season showpiece. De Minaur had previously lost all six of his meetings with Alcaraz, including at this year's Australian Open. The final promises to be a tough challenge for the Australian. This victory over Zverev is one of the most significant wins of de Minaur's career.

It not only boosts his ATP Finals hopes but also proves he can compete with the very best on the biggest stages.