Writer sells $1000 camera lenses on Facebook Marketplace and buyer Alex forgets if he paid cash

A Melbourne writer preparing to move to Adelaide recalls selling camera lenses for $1000 in cash to a man named Alex on Facebook Marketplace, who later asked if he had paid. The essay reflects on trust, junk and the last network without performance.

A Melbourne writer preparing to move to Adelaide for a new job says a Facebook Marketplace buyer named Alex handed over $1000 in cash for old camera lenses, then asked an hour later whether he had actually paid.

The writer, Roby D'Ottavi, a writer and director based in Melbourne, described the encounter in a first-person essay about buying and selling second-hand goods online. D'Ottavi signed a contract for a job in Adelaide a few weeks ago, meaning his time in Melbourne is coming to a close. The city of churches, he writes, is a wonderful place for the religious and a so-so place for people in their late 20s.

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But it is where his new employer is, so it is time to clean out his apartment. Some of his favourite possessions came from random people on Facebook Marketplace. Their junk became vital to him. You can, and will, find anything there.

Want a three-seater bench from the old Jetstar terminal? Marketplace. A full-size model of a battle droid from The Phantom Menace? Marketplace.

Some creepy porcelain doll that is 100 per cent cursed? Marketplace. What was junk to one person can be turned into cash for another, but first you need to deal with a random person online. Marketplace can satisfy any type of person with any type of demand.

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There is no performance, just a weird chair that a nonna is selling and an arts student who wants it. Recently, D'Ottavi tried to sell some memory cards for a camera he no longer owns. He listed the items for $1 and wrote in the description that interested buyers should make him an offer. He does this because if there is one thing people on Marketplace love more than a deal, it is a haggle.

Five minutes after the listing went live, a man messaged him asking if the memory cards were free. D'Ottavi replied, Nah, make me an offer. Do you have an offer? The man responded, No, I don't need them.

Seller And Buyer Deal With $1000 Cash Exchange

D'Ottavi wondered whether the man would have needed them if they were free. He sold some old camera lenses to a bloke called Alex. The pair agreed on a fee of $1000. Alex gave him the cash and left with a pep in his step.

D'Ottavi felt as if the purchase made Alex's week. He was fascinated by the amount of trust Alex had in him. Alex brought $1000 in cash, and D'Ottavi noted he could have been a murderer. He is not, just in case anyone was curious.

An hour later, Alex asked if he had given D'Ottavi the money. D'Ottavi stared at the message for a few minutes, holding the cash in his other hand. A worse person, he writes, would have said no and asked for a transfer. Instead, he told Alex he had paid.

Alex responded five minutes later, Oh, good. I forgot. These situations arose only because someone actually messaged him. On countless occasions, D'Ottavi has had to message people four or five times before they responded, usually with something like Sorry, sold.

He once complained about these people to a friend, who told him people still message her about obsolete listings. Good, innocent buyers enquire about a bookshelf she left on the kerb in February. He asked why she did not just delete the listings. She said, I know I should, but it's such an effort.

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D'Ottavi had imagined these non-repliers as poor salespeople. He was literally begging to take their junk, cash in hand, and wondered in what world that made sense. It turns out they are just good folks who lose track of time. Marketplace, he argues, is one of the last remaining networks where people are not performing or playing a role.

Marketplace Offers Unfiltered Reality Without Performance

Instagram tells us to post the most luxurious parts of our lives. LinkedIn says we must always be networking. Twitter and X exist for opinions, whether we believe them or not. On Marketplace, something as cataclysmic as a divorce is summarised as Wood dining table.

$100. Need gone ASAP. We spend a stupid amount of time building stories in our heads, D'Ottavi writes. If you go onto Marketplace right now, you will see hundreds of wedding dresses in every conceivable size.

You will not see the marriage. A wedding dress is never just a wedding dress. Marketplace does not care. That dining table where a happy family ate dinner every night is now going to some share house in Northcote where one-night stands will drink crap coffee at 9am.

Writer Prepares To Sell Sentimental Personal Possessions

His sentimentality comes from the fact that in the next few months he will have to sell many things that occupy his home. A couch he watched movies with exes on. A Seinfeld mug. The desk he bought with his first payment from this masthead.

Whoever buys these things will not understand any of that. They will see a desk that was once $500, listed for a fifth of that because he cannot be bothered disassembling it. Marketplace is a network for people to rid themselves of things and start again.

However, the second a stranger shows up in a rented GoGet van and takes that desk, dining table or wedding dress, it is no longer junk. It is someone's new favourite piece. Someone might write the next great Australian novel at that desk. Or they might spill mi goreng on it.

Whatever they do with the desk, they will not think of D'Ottavi. He is leaving a city he loved, and random people are arriving, one by one, to dismantle any evidence he lived there. The essay was published as part of an opinion newsletter, described as a weekly wrap of views that will challenge, champion and inform your own.