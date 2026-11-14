Alexander Brothers Sentenced for Sex Trafficking and Rape in Hamptons

Oren and Alon Alexander received 30-year sentences for horrific crimes against women, including Kate Whiteman, in a case involving luxury properties and sex trafficking in New York.

Oren and Alon Alexander were sentenced to 30 years in prison for crimes described by Judge Valerie Caproni as monstrous. The brothers trafficked, raped, drugged, and sexually assaulted many women and girls. These actions wreaked havoc on their victims lives. The sentence marks a significant judicial response to the scale of abuse documented in the case.

Kate Whiteman First to File Assault Claim

Australian Kate Whiteman was the first woman to file a sexual assault claim against twins Oren and Alon Alexander. Whiteman first met the Alexander brothers in New York in 2008. They were known for expanding their family security business and dealing in luxury real estate. Whiteman, a 31-year-old professional from the Gold Coast, was exploring the city. She worked at a top photography house and enjoyed New York institutions. Her life changed after meeting the brothers during a Memorial Day weekend trip.

Also read Eleanor Donaldson Sentenced to Supervision and Sex Offender Register

Tragedy at Sir Ivan's Castle in Hamptons

The incident occurred during Memorial Day weekend in March 2012. Whiteman traveled to the Hamptons with her friend Suzanne for a beach weekend. The group visited the Dune Club, a venue frequented by New York's elite. Whiteman's friend Suzanne left the club but could not reach Whiteman. Whiteman had been bundled into a black SUV waiting outside. The vehicle took her to Sir Ivan's Castle in Sag Harbour. This location is a 20,000-square-meter fantasy palace named after its owner. The neighborhood features mansions belonging to celebrities like Robert De Niro.

Alleged Assault Inside Faux-Medieval Fortress

Inside Sir Ivan's Castle, Oren and Alon allegedly forced Whiteman to change. They put her phone in a locker before the assault began. Whiteman was surrounded by the twins who exchanged looks. Alon allegedly bent down, pulled her knees, and caused her to fall. He then forced himself on her while Oren participated. Whiteman told Suzanne that the twins took turns raping her. This occurred at the turrets and archways of the fortress. The event was described as the worst possible rape by Whiteman.

Advertisement

Brothers Expanded Crime Ring Beyond Hamptons

The twins encountered that night were part of a larger criminal operation. Their older brother Tal joined them in trafficking women. They became three of the most heinous sex traffickers since Jeffrey Epstein. The brothers targeted women with grandiose plans and luxury parties. They used their wealth to lure victims into their orbit. The case has rocked America and threatens to engulf the White House. Carlemi Dominguez remembers the castle in haunting detail.

Victims Describe Trauma and Immediate Aftermath

Whiteman's friend Suzanne found her crying in a hotel room the next morning. Whiteman sat crouched on the ground clinging to her dog Oli. She was shaking with tears streaming down her face. She stared blankly at the floor while taking deep breaths. Suzanne thought she had been drugged but learned the truth later. Whiteman told her friends they raped her in the worst way. The trauma was complete and terrified her immediately. This event set off a trail of destruction across the US.