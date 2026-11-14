Judge Valerie Caproni sentences Oren and Alon Alexander to 30 years in prison for their crimes against Kate Whiteman and other victims in New York.

Australian national Kate Whiteman has been identified as the first woman to publicly file a sexual assault claim against twins Oren and Alon Alexander. Her legal action against the brothers initiated a widespread investigation into a criminal enterprise that spanned from the luxury real estate markets of New York to residential areas in New South Wales, Australia.

Violent Incidents At Sir Ivans Castle

The core legal proceedings stem from a violent incident that occurred on Memorial Day weekend in March 2012. Whiteman was visiting the Hamptons with her friend Suzanne, a New York resident who requested anonymity to protect her safety and career. The pair stayed at a hotel in the exclusive resort area where high-end establishments served expensive bottles of vodka to wealthy patrons.

Also read Teen sentenced for 'vicious' attack on woman sleeping rough

According to Suzanne, the group went to a club that was completely packed. Whiteman failed to answer her phone while her friend was trying to locate her. Suzanne later discovered that Whiteman had been taken by force into a black SUV that was waiting outside the venue for the Alexander twins.

The vehicle transported the victim to a property on Deerfield Road in Southampton. This eight-kilometer neighborhood is known for its extravagant mansions, including residences owned by Robert De Niro and Jennifer Lopez. Whiteman was brought to a specific 20,000-square-meter property known as Sir Ivan's Castle, a faux-medieval fortress designed by Ivan Wilzig.

Once inside the castle, the brothers allegedly forced Whiteman to change into a sarong. They then placed her mobile phone in a locker. Witnesses and the victim's testimony indicate that the brothers surrounded her and proceeded to sexually assault her. Suzanne recounted that Whiteman stated the twins took turns raping her in what she described as the worst possible manner.

Advertisement

Twin Profiles And Criminal Scope

Oren and Alon Alexander operated within the high-stakes world of American luxury real estate and private security. The brothers were attempting to expand their family's lucrative security business while making a significant mark on the booming US property market. Their operations targeted the ultra-wealthy, including celebrities and political figures.

Oren Alexander, alongside his older brother Tal, specialized in buying and selling homes for prominent clients. Their roster of high-profile buyers included Tommy Hilfiger, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Liam Gallagher, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner. Alon Alexander managed the security empire that their parents had originally founded.

The Alexander brothers utilized their wealth and social status to lure victims. They texted grandiose plans to women and invited them into their orbit through offers of free concerts and access to luxury parties. This method allowed them to isolate victims like Whiteman from their support networks before committing their crimes.

The investigation revealed that the brothers were not isolated incidents but part of a larger network of trafficking. The conduct described by authorities included drugging women, destroying lives, and committing sexual assault. The brothers were identified as three of the most heinous sex traffickers in recent American history, comparable in notoriety to Jeffrey Epstein.

Legal Sentencing And Judicial Condemnation

The legal consequences for the Alexander twins culminated in a severe sentencing decision by Judge Valerie Caproni. The judge described the defendants' actions as monstrous and noted that their crimes wreaked havoc on the lives of many women and girls. The court established that the brothers had trafficked and sexually assaulted multiple victims over a period of years.

Advertisement

Oren and Alon Alexander were each sentenced to 30 years in jail. This lengthy prison term reflects the gravity of the charges, which included rape, trafficking, and sexual assault. The sentence aims to provide a measure of justice for the victims who suffered under the brothers' exploitation.

Carlemi Dominguez, a witness to the events at Sir Ivan's Castle, remembered the location in haunting detail. Her account contributes to the body of evidence that established the scale of the criminal operation. The castle served as the central hub where the brothers allegedly drugged and assaulted women.

Long Term Impact On Victims

The aftermath of the March 2012 assault had irreversible effects on Kate Whiteman's life. Whiteman was a 31-year-old professional from the Gold Coast, Australia, who had relocated to New York. She worked at a top photography house and enjoyed the city's cultural institutions, such as Nello and Scarpetta restaurants.

In the days following the assault, Whiteman was found crouched on the floor of her hotel room, clinging to her dog, Oli. She was shaking uncontrollably with tears streaming down her face. Whiteman told her friend that she was completely distraught and terrified, fearing she had been drugged during the incident.

The case has drawn international attention, threatening to engulf political circles due to the brothers' connections to the Trump family and other powerful figures. The White House is now facing scrutiny as the details of the Alexander brothers' empire are brought to light. The legal proceedings continue to highlight the dangers faced by victims of sex trafficking.

The conviction of Oren and Alon Alexander marks a significant victory for the victims who came forward. Their stories, including Whiteman's initial claim, have helped dismantle a criminal network that operated with impunity for years. The 30-year sentences serve as a deterrent for those who seek to exploit others through wealth and influence.