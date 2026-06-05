Alexander Zverev Advances to Roland-Garros Final, Faces Flavio Cobolli

German tennis player Alexander Zverev has reached his fourth major final, and second in Paris, after defeating Czech Jakub Mensik in the semi-finals. He will face 10th seed Flavio Cobolli in the final.

Germany’s perennial tennis bridesmaid Alexander Zverev will get another shot at a maiden grand slam title in this year’s Roland-Garros final. The world No.3 – the only top-five player in the men’s or women’s draw to reach the semi-finals – progressed to his fourth major final, and second in Paris, with a 7-5, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Czechia ’s marathon man Jakub Mensik across three-plus hours.

Zverev will face 10th seed Flavio Cobolli in the final after fellow Italian Matteo Arnaldi withdrew before their semi-final with a viral illness. It will be Cobolli’s first grand slam final. The last player to receive a semi-final walkover at a major was Australia’s Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon in 2022. Zverev said, ‘It’s amazing the way played these last two weeks.

He played so many unbelievable players, and I knew he was going to be the toughest challenge that I had so far. I managed, I won, I’m happy.





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Alexander Zverev Roland-Garros Flavio Cobolli Jakub Mensik Tennis Grand Slam Semi-Finals Final World No.3 Czechia Marathon Man Viral Illness Walkover Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon Best-Of-Five-Set Matches Opponents Players Career Overlap Big Three Jannik Sinner Alcaraz Career Overlap Big Three Jannik Sinner Alcaraz

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