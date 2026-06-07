Alexander Zverev Claims First Grand Slam Title at French Open After Epic Five-Set Battle

Alexander Zverev ended his long wait for a maiden Grand Slam singles title by defeating Flavio Cobolli in a thrilling five-set final at the French Open. The German, who had previously lost three major finals, triumphed 6-1 4-6 6-4 6-7(5-7) 6-1 after four hours and fifteen minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier. The victory marks the first time a German man has won a singles major in 30 years.

Alexander Zverev finally captured the elusive Grand Slam title that had defined his career, securing a memorable victory at the French Open . In a dramatic and emotionally charged final, Zverev overcame a fierce comeback attempt from Italy's Flavio Cobolli to win in five sets: 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7(5-7), 6-1.

The match lasted over four hours and concluded with Zverev collapsing to the red clay in disbelief after a final overhead from Cobolli sailed long. The two friends, who share a strong bond, embraced in a poignant moment at the net, highlighting the respect between the finalists. This triumph ends a six-year wait for Zverev, who had previously fallen short in three major finals.

He blew a lead against Dominic Thiem at the 2020 US Open, lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 French Open final, and was defeated by Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Australian Open. This year's Roland Garros presented a clear path, as Alcaraz was injured early and Sinner suffered an unexpected exit in the early rounds. Zverev, the third seed, capitalized on the opportunity, though the journey was far from smooth.

Cobolli, the 10th seed and first-time Grand Slam finalist, pushed Zverev to his limits with his energetic and varied play. The final began with a dominant first set from Zverev, who broke Cobolli's serve three times.

However, Cobolli responded strongly, breaking Zverev at 3-3 in the second set and carrying that momentum to level the match. The third set proved pivotal. Cobolli missed two forehands at 4-5, gifting Zverev the crucial break and a 2-1 lead in sets. Yet Zverev's struggles continued; he showed signs of physical discomfort in the fourth set, stretching his legs and receiving a package from his team.

In the tiebreak, he seemed poised for victory at 3-1 up, but Cobolli miraculously recovered, saving a set point with a powerful forehand down the line after missing an overhead earlier. That tiebreak win forced a fifth set. In the deciding set, Zverev summoned his reserves, breaking Cobolli early and ultimately securing the title with a 6-1 scoreline. The emotional German fell to the ground, reflecting on the significance of the moment.

"This court is so special to me in so many ways. I've had the best moments of my life on this court; I had the worst moment of my life on these courts," Zverev said, referencing the severe ankle injury he suffered in the 2022 semifinal against Rafael Nadal, which left him with seven broken ligaments and two fractured bones.

"I was laying in that corner over there four years ago... but now finally it's a happy end. " Zverev's path to this victory was not without controversy. He has faced accusations of domestic abuse from two former partners, including Brenda Patea, the mother of his daughter, though he has denied all allegations and reached a financial settlement.

His win makes him the first German man to claim a Grand Slam singles title since Boris Becker at the 1996 Australian Open, ending a 30-year drought for German men at the majors. It also marks the first time a German has won the French Open since Henner Henkel in 1938; Henkel later died during World War II at the Battle of Stalingrad.

For Cobolli, the 24-year-old represented a feel-good story, having risen steadily through the rankings and reaching his first Grand Slam quarterfinal at Wimbledon last year. His walkover to the final due to Matteo Arnaldi's stomach virus gave him extra rest but did not diminish his fighting spirit. The crowd at Court Philippe Chatrier largely rallied behind his passionate, playful style, often booing Zverev when he vented at his support box.

Despite the loss, Cobolli's performance announced him as a serious contender for future titles. The tournament itself was praised for its unpredictability, and the final, while not reaching the epic heights of the previous year's Alcaraz-Sinner classic, still provided a fitting climax to a compelling Roland Garros. Zverev's perseverance through past heartbreak, injury, and off-court scrutiny makes this victory a significant milestone in his career and a redemption story for one of tennis's most talented yet underachieving players





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