Alexander Zverev Claims First Grand Slam Title at Roland Garros After Thrilling Five-Set Final

Alexander Zverev ended his grand slam drought by defeating Italy's Flavio Cobolli in a dramatic five-set final at the French Open. The German champion overcame past heartbreaks and injuries to join the ranks of Steffi Graf and Boris Becker as a major winner.

Alexander Zverev finally joined the elite group of German tennis legends Steffi Graf and Boris Becker by capturing his first grand slam title at the Roland Garros .

In a heart-stopping final that lasted four hours and sixteen minutes, Zverev overcame Italy's Flavio Cobolli with a score of 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-1 on the Parisian clay. The emotional victory ended years of frustration for the 29-year-old German, who had previously suffered devastating finals losses at the 2020 US Open and the 2022 French Open.

After the match point, Cobolli shanked an overhead beyond the baseline, sending Zverev collapsing onto the clay in a wave of relief and joy. Zverev's triumph marks a historic moment for German tennis. He becomes the first German man to win a grand slam singles title since Boris Becker at the 1996 Australian Open, and the first to conquer Roland Garros in the open era.

This victory also makes him the first player outside the dominant group of Djokovic, Nadal, Federer, Alcaraz, and Sinner to win a major since Daniil Medvedev at the 2021 US Open. The journey to this glory was far from smooth. In the first set, Zverev broke Cobolli early and dominated with 79 percent first serves, taking the set in just 39 minutes.

However, the second set turned when Zverev, up 30-0 on serve, unraveled with two double faults and a series of errors, allowing Cobolli to break and eventually level the match. The third set was a tense battle of holds, but Zverev regained composure, especially on serve. He eventually broke a wavering Cobolli, who committed four consecutive errors to give Zverev a two-sets-to-one lead. Yet the drama persisted.

In the fourth set, Zverev, perhaps nerves set in, lost his serve immediately after four double faults in five points. Cobolli, struggling with his own first-serve percentage, managed to break back but couldn't withstand the pressure. Zverev broke again for a 5-4 lead and then served for the championship at 5-1 in the fifth set. After a brief hiccup, he sealed the title on his third championship point when Cobolli's overhead sailed long.

The emotional aftermath saw the two friends embrace at the net, a fitting end to a match that showcased incredible resilience from both players. Zverev's perseverance through severe injury-he suffered a broken ankle and ligament damage in 2020-and previous final losses made this victory sweeter, completing his transformation from the best player without a major to a grand slam champion





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