World No 1 Alexander Zverev was formally notified of a lawsuit from ex-partner Brenda Patea during the ATP Finals. Patea alleges Zverev violated their out-of-court settlement by publicly claiming his innocence was proven.

Alexander Zverev was officially notified of a lawsuit filed by his former partner Brenda Patea on Wednesday during the season-ending ATP Finals. The lawsuit alleges that the men's world No 1 violated the terms of an out-of-court settlement between the pair.

Zverev Faces Lawsuit Over Settlement Breach

Patea's lawsuit, filed in Germany, takes issue with Zverev reportedly saying in an interview with French sports daily L'Equipe earlier this year that it has been proven that the accusations were false and that his innocence has been proven. Zverev has not commented on the lawsuit. The legal case centres on the former couple's out-of-court settlement made after Patea accused Zverev of assaulting her.

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Zverev faced a charge of causing bodily harm to Patea during an argument in Berlin in May 2020. He always denied any wrongdoing. The case ended in a district court in Berlin in 2024 after the settlement. The case officially declared no verdict and the settlement entailed no acknowledgment of guilt on Zverev's part.

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Zverev agreed to pay fines to the state and charitable organisations. Zverev's Berlin-based lawyers, Christian Schertz and Anna Sophie Heuchemer, confirmed in a statement shared with The Associated Press that they were formally served with Patea's lawsuit on Wednesday. Our client will defend himself against the lawsuit, Zverev's lawyers said. If the statement attributed to him was indeed made in the form alleged, we consider it to be a permissible expression of opinion, the lawyers added.

They said this would be protected by the German constitution. They also stated there had been no breach of any contractual obligations. Patea's lawyer, Michael Scheele, said that Zverev's claim over his innocence triggered a veritable storm of criticism against our client. He said the backlash was damaging to her business as an influencer and that she also felt her honour had been violated.

Patea Seeks Fines For Public Statements

Quite apart from the fact that Zverev's claim is false, he was not permitted to make any public statements whatsoever, in any form, Scheele said. Both Brenda Patea and Alexander Zverev had agreed to this in a settlement. Patea is seeking an order that Zverev not repeat such comments and that he be fined up to 250,000 euros ($408,600) each time he does. The current article reported the fine as up to €250,000 (£208,500).

Zverev this month ascended to the number one ranking for the first time. He also won his first two Grand Slam titles this year and is competing this week at the ATP Finals in Turin. His next match is on Thursday. It is not the first time that legal affairs have clashed with Zverev's tennis schedule.

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The settlement with Patea was decided while Zverev was playing the 2024 French Open. He did not appear in court then. He previously denied abuse allegations from another former girlfriend, Olga Sharypova, who first made the accusations in 2020. She followed up in 2021 with a detailed account in a Slate.com article that was taken down because of a preliminary injunction issued by a German court.

Slate said it stood by the article. The allegations prompted the men's professional tennis tour, the ATP, to investigate her claims. It ended 15 months later, in January 2023, with the ATP saying there was insufficient evidence to substantiate the claims.