Alexander Zverev Reaches French Open Final After Defeating Jakub Menšík, Will Face Flavio Cobolli

Alexander Zverev advanced to the French Open final for the second time after a four-set victory over Jakub Menšík. He will now play Flavio Cobolli in the championship match after Cobolli's opponent withdrew due to illness.

The men's final will be played on Sunday evening AEST. Alexander Zverev has moved to within touching distance of a long-coveted major title after beating Jakub Menšík to reach the French Open final for the second time.

Second seed Zverev, who has lost three major finals including one at Roland-Garros two years ago, will face 10th seed Flavio Cobolli for the title. Zverev triumphed 7-5, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 over 26th seed Menšík.

"I knew that it would be my toughest challenge. I managed it and I won, so I'm happy," said Zverev, who became only the fifth active player to reach multiple French Open finals.

"He started playing amazing in the third set, stepping up his level, but this is a with best-of-five-set matches. "Things happen and your opponents will play better. You have to deal with it. I hope to play another great match on Sunday.

"He lost to Cobolli in the Munich semifinals in April. When Zverev and Cobolli squared off again in Madrid last month, it was the German who prevailed to lead their head-to-head record 3-1.

"Of course, it's his first final, I'm happy for him that he reached it. But the only thing I can control is that I play good tennis. I will try to show my level.

"A tight opening set on a sun-kissed Court Philippe Chatrier tilted Zverev's way when he struck a backhand crosscourt winner in the 11th game on his way to breaking Menšík's serve. The world number three sent down a powerful ace to pocket the first set and asserted himself with an early break at the start of the second set, as his 20-year-old Czech opponent's level briefly dipped in his first major semifinal.

Menšík sat with a towel over his head during a changeover and his troubles deepened after the restart, when Zverev took his game up a few notches and sealed a double break, before comfortably doubling his lead in the match. After a long medical timeout for a neck issue, Menšík mixed his booming serve with deft drop shots to break for a 4-2 lead on his way to winning the third set.

"Today's match had a lot of stories," Menšík said. "It's very tough to find the rhythm, especially when he's staying so far back, and you feel like you're hitting a wall. "It was difficult to get into my zone. I had my game plan … it was super tough to choose the right shots.

There were good moments and, of course, worse moments in that match.

"As the dust settled on the absorbing semifinal, French Open organisers confirmed Cobolli had advanced to the tournament decider after Arnaldi withdrew with a virus. "Last night I started to feel unwell and then at dinner I started to feel so-so in my stomach and I woke up at 1am and started vomiting. "It was tough," Cobolli said. "When he came to me with the news, I almost cried.

I have a lot of respect for him and he's an inspiration for a lot of us.





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Alexander Zverev Flavio Cobolli Jakub Menšík French Open Roland-Garros Matteo Arnaldi Tennis Semifinal Final ATP

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