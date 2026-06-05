Alexander Zverev Reaches Roland-Garros Final, Awaits Flavio Cobolli After Semifinal Victory Over Jakub Mensik

Alexander Zverev advanced to the Roland-Garros final after defeating Jakub Mensik in a four-set battle. He will now face Flavio Cobolli in the championship match after Matteo Arnaldi withdrew. This article details the semifinal match, the pathways of both finalists, and the significance of this final for Zverev's career.

Germany's Alexander Zverev is poised for another opportunity to secure his maiden Grand Slam singles title after advancing to the Roland-Garros final with a hard-fought victory.

The world number three overcame Czech player Jakub Mensik in a thrilling four-set encounter that lasted over three hours, with a scoreline of 7-5, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. This marks Zverev's fourth major final and his second in Paris, highlighting his continued pursuit of the elusive championship that has defined much of his career narrative. Zverev's path to the final became notably smoother after his original semifinal opponent, Italy's Matteo Arnaldi, withdrew due to a viral illness.

This withdrawal sets up a final clash with another Italian, 10th seed Flavio Cobolli, who will be making his debut in a Grand Slam final. Cobolli's journey to this stage was unusual, as he received a walkover from Arnaldi, a scenario not seen at a major since Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon in 2022.

For Zverev, this represents a chance to finally break through after previous near-misses, particularly at the French Open where he has experienced both deep success and profound disappointment. The match against Mensik showcased Zverev's resilience and adaptability. Mensik, a player known for his marathon matches and tenacious style, pushed Zverev to his limits, especially in the third set where he raised his level significantly.

Zverev acknowledged Mensik's performance, stating, "He started playing amazing in the third set, he really stepped up another level, but this is a grand slam, this is best-of-five-set matches. You know things are going to happen. Opponents are going to play better. You have to deal with it.

You have to manage it.

" This mindset is crucial for Zverev, who has often faltered in the later stages of Slams despite his evident talent. Mensik's route to the semifinals was itself a remarkable story of endurance. The Czech player spent nearly 18 hours on court across 17 matches to reach his first major quarter-final, a duration that stands as the longest for any player to reach the last eight at a Grand Slam since ATP began recording match times in 1991.

His victories included a stunning comeback against Australia's Alex de Minaur after dropping the first set 6-0, and wins over Andrey Rublev and teenage sensation Joao Fonseca. Against Zverev, Mensik started strongly but missed critical early chances, including three break points in the opening set's eighth game, which ultimately shifted momentum. Zverev's advantage in height and serving prowess was evident throughout the match.

At 198 centimeters, he utilizes his serve as a major weapon, and his aggressive baseline play allowed him to dominate key moments. However, Mensik's all-court game, featuring daring serve-volleys reminiscent of Pat Rafter, kept him in contention, particularly in the third set which he claimed after a medical timeout for a neck issue.

The turning point came early in the fourth set when Mensik, from a position to hold for 1-1, missed a low volley and then made consecutive backhand errors, the second a routine miss off a mishit Zverev return, to fall behind 0-2. From there, Zverev seized control to close out the match. This Roland-Garros campaign is particularly significant for Zverev, given his history at the tournament.

Beyond his semi-final appearances from 2021-2023, he has also suffered deep heartbreak, most notably in the 2024 final where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz after leading by two sets to one. Even before that, a devastating ankle injury during the 2022 semifinal against Rafael Nadal ended his season and compounded his reputation as the top player yet to win a major.

At 29, Zverev's window for achieving this goal narrows as he competes in an era dominated by the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and now the younger generation of Jannik Sinner and Alcaraz. Yet, with many of those rivals either out or struggling at this year's French Open, Zverev's path to his first Grand Slam title appears clearer than ever. Facing Flavio Cobolli in the final presents both an opportunity and a challenge.

Cobolli, a surprise finalist, has shown impressive form throughout the tournament, though his semifinal walkover means he will be rested but perhaps less tested in the later rounds. Zverev's experience in multiple major finals contrasts with Cobolli's maiden appearance, which could play to the German's advantage.

However, Cobolli's game, built on aggressive baseline hitting and a relentless attitude, should not be underestimated. For Zverev, the final is not just about winning a title but also about cementing his legacy among the all-time greats who have thus far eluded him. A victory at Roland-Garros would not only erase years of near-misses but also signal that he belongs in the upper echelons of men's tennis history.

The buildup to the final has been filled with analysis of Zverev's mental toughness and physical conditioning, especially after previous injuries and tight losses. His ability to navigate the five-set format, as he did against Mensik, will be crucial.

Meanwhile, Cobolli will seek to leverage his fearless playing style and the element of surprise. This final therefore promises to be a compelling chapter in Zverev's quest to transform from perennial bridesmaid to Grand Slam champion, with the clay courts of Paris offering the stage for either a triumphant coronation or another chapter of what-ifs





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Alexander Zverev Roland-Garros French Open Grand Slam Flavio Cobolli Jakub Mensik Matteo Arnaldi Tennis Final Zverev Championship 2025 French Open

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