Alexander Zverev Wins First Major Title at French Open

Alexander Zverev has finally won his first major title after grinding down Flavio Cobolli in the men's French Open final.

Alexander Zverev has finally won his first major title after grinding down Flavio Cobolli in the men's French Open final. He had been runner-up at a major three times in his career, but he broke through with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7, (5-7), 6-1 defeat of the stubborn Coboli after four hours and 16 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Zverev capped a relentless run by becoming the first German man to win a major title since Boris Becker's Australian Open triumph in 1996. In a Paris fortnight during which Carlos Alcaraz was absent due to injury and Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic lost early to blow the draw wide open, the second seed embraced his new status as the favourite for the Musketeers' cup and delivered.

Zverev broke Cobolli with a backhand shot that pinged off the Italian's orange-framed racquet, and he tightened his grip further to wrap up the opening set with a forehand winner down the middle. Cobolli fired himself up and produced stunning shot-making to break in the seventh game of the next set and then drew level with a confident hold, as the centre court crowd whipped up a football-like atmosphere for the former AS Roma academy player.

Those voices soon fell silent deep in the third set as 10th seed Cobolli struck a forehand into the net to gift Zverev a set point. A spell of passive play from Zverev meant he was broken twice in the fourth set, but the 2024 French Open runner-up dialled up the intensity to go level at 5-5, only to crack under pressure in the tiebreak as Cobolli fired a forehand rocket to force a decider.

With the closing stages of the contest lacking the quality of last year's epic between Alcaraz and Sinner, Zverev edged in front and used all his experience to finally earn his long-awaited crown. Zverev dropped to the floor and sobbed, before dusting himself off to greet his close friend Cobolli and then soak up the applause at a venue in which he has tasted joy and sorrow.

He left the 2022 tournament in a wheelchair after seriously injuring his ankle in the semifinals against Rafa Nadal. Some of the best moments of my life have happened on this court, and some of the worst too. I sat here with seven broken bones four years ago, and I lost a final here.

Cobolli was left to rue a missed chance to return the Roland-Garros men's title to Italy for the first time in 50 years after Adriano Panatta defeated American Harold Solomon in the 1976 title clash. If someone asked me who deserved this title more, I would always say you. It's been an honour, through our relationship, to share the court today. I'm happy for you, but I'm also sad, because I was close, and I feel it now. You achieved your dream





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