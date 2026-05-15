Ali Moore's Departure from Drive and Charlie Pickering's Appointment as Host

Ali Moore, the current host of the Drive on ABC radio, is leaving her position to pursue a different life in Italy. Charlie Pickering, a regular guest on the program, will be her replacement from June. Moore has been with the ABC for over 30 years, working as a graduate cadet, host of the ABC’s China correspondent, and presenter on Nine and the BBC.

ABC radio’s Ali Moore is trading the Drive shift for the Italian countryside, with her last show being May 29. Since late 2024, Charlie Pickering will settle in as the new host.

Moore and her husband are in the process of buying a farmhouse in Umbria, fulfilling a dream that has simmered for a decade. Moore intends to split her time between Italy and Australia, learning Italian, cooking, and experiencing a different life. She began her journalism career as a graduate cadet with the ABC in 1987 and has worked across radio and television, including as host of the ABC’s Beijing-based China correspondent.

She also had long stints with Nine and the BBC, based in Singapore. Charlie Pickering, a regular guest on the program, will be the replacement from June





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Ali Moore Drive Charlie Pickering Italian Countryside Umbria Journalism Career China Correspondent BBC Singapore

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