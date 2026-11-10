Alice Huang and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Megaspeed Chip Ties Under Scrutiny

Alice Huang built close ties with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang as her firm Megaspeed bought billions of dollars in AI chips amid espionage claims.

Alice Huang, a Chinese executive who goes by the name Alice Huang, met Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang and a small group of colleagues at an Italian restaurant in Singapore in December 2023. The meeting, which Alice Huang and Jensen Huang have not described in detail, is now seen as a sign that their relationship began earlier than previously known. Jensen Huang has no family relation to Alice Huang.

The relationship is now at the centre of a global competition between China and the United States to dominate artificial intelligence. Reporting on the pair has also exposed details of the race for AI chips, including alleged spycraft and the personal ties of tech leaders such as Jensen Huang.

Also read Who is Alice Huang, the woman linked to Nvidia’s CEO?

How Megaspeed Gained Access to Nvidia Chips

Megaspeed, the company at the centre of the story, gained access to Nvidia components after Alice Huang restructured it with backing from wealthy investors in Shanghai. The US government had barred Chinese companies from buying advanced AI chips, but the firm was created through a Singaporean shell company that allowed it to sidestep that prohibition.

Four days after the ownership change, Megaspeed was named as an Nvidia cloud partner, which gave it access to the sought-after components. Between 2024 and 2026, the firm bought billions of dollars of Nvidia advanced AI technology. Its work put Alice Huang in the middle of a wide effort to accumulate AI chips across South-East Asia and provide access to that technology for Chinese companies.

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Competing Accounts of the Espionage Allegations

Last month, a report stated that US officials had concluded Alice Huang was a Chinese intelligence asset who had developed a close relationship with the Nvidia leader. The same report said that President Donald Trump had taken no action when briefed on the situation last year. It also reported that Alice Huang had been recruited to spy by China's Ministry of State Security.

China has denied the espionage claims. Alice Huang did not respond to a request for comment, while Nvidia and Megaspeed declined to comment. Many details, including when Alice Huang and Jensen Huang first met and when she may have been recruited by Chinese intelligence, remain unknown. The account is based on an analysis of 15 years of corporate documents and interviews with more than half a dozen people and government officials familiar with her and her business.

Scrutiny of Megaspeed and Its Business Network

The firm's rapid rise drew the attention of authorities. By 2024, the United States had dispatched a Commerce Department official to check on Megaspeed. Taiwanese government officials monitored Alice Huang during her visits to the island, including when she appeared publicly with Jensen Huang. For part of 2025, she was not allowed to leave Singapore because of an investigation.

Behind Megaspeed was a network of wealthy tech investors in China with links to domestic data centres, the government and the defence industry. In China, Alice Huang is closely linked to a business partner named Kang Wei, a 51-year-old fund manager. Kang Wei has been introduced as Alice Huang's husband to Chinese investors and Megaspeed employees, according to people familiar with the matter. Alice Huang previously used her experience and connections in Shanghai finance to work her way into technology circles, where she mingled easily with executives from China and the United States.