Alice Huang and Nvidia Chips: Megaspeed, Jensen Huang Ties and Espionage Claims

Alice Huang, who set up Megaspeed, bought billions of dollars in Nvidia AI chips despite US curbs. China denies espionage claims over ties to Jensen Huang.

A Chinese executive who goes by the name Alice Huang met Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang and a small group of colleagues at an Italian restaurant in Singapore in December 2023. Jensen Huang, who has no relation to her, wore his trademark black leather jacket in a photo from the evening, and the two held glasses of red wine.

The meeting now sits at the centre of a global contest between China and the United States to dominate artificial intelligence. Their relationship has also drawn attention across the tech industry on both sides of the Pacific, exposing details of the race for chips that rarely become public.

Also read Who is Alice Huang, the woman linked to Nvidia’s CEO?

How Alice Huang Built Megaspeed Around Nvidia Chips

Alice Huang restructured a company backed by wealthy investors in Shanghai, and that company soon began buying billions of dollars of Nvidia artificial intelligence chips. The United States government had barred Chinese companies from buying the most advanced chips.

Alice Huang worked around that prohibition by creating a firm called Megaspeed through a Singaporean shell company. Four days after the ownership change, Megaspeed was named as an Nvidia cloud partner, which gave it access to the coveted components.

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Her close relationship with Jensen Huang appeared to smooth the way. Their meetings took place in several locations, including Shanghai, Nvidia's Silicon Valley headquarters in California, a golf resort south of San Jose, California, and Taiwan.

Competing Accounts of the Espionage Allegations

US officials have reportedly concluded that Alice Huang was a Chinese intelligence asset who developed a close relationship with the Nvidia leader. Reporting also said that President Donald Trump took no action when briefed on the situation the previous year.

Separate reporting stated that Alice Huang had been recruited to spy by China's Ministry of State Security. China has denied the espionage claims, while Nvidia and Megaspeed declined to comment on the allegations.

Alice Huang did not respond to a request for comment. Many details remain unknown, including when she and Jensen Huang first met and when she may have been recruited by Chinese intelligence.

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Megaspeed and the Wider Race for AI Chips

Alice Huang's work with Megaspeed placed her in the middle of a large effort to accumulate AI chips across South-East Asia and provide access to the technology for Chinese companies. Between 2024 and 2026, the firm bought billions of dollars of Nvidia's advanced AI technology.

Behind Megaspeed was a network of wealthy tech investors in China with links to domestic data centres, the government and the defence industry. The US Commerce Department dispatched an official to check on the company in 2024, and Taiwanese authorities monitored Alice Huang during her visits to the island.

For part of 2025, Alice Huang was not allowed to leave Singapore because of an investigation. Her business partner Kang Wei, a 51-year-old fund manager, has been introduced as her husband to Chinese investors and Megaspeed employees, according to people familiar with the matter.