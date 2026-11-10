Alice Huang Linked to Nvidia AI Chips Through Megaspeed Amid Espionage Claims

Alice Huang's Megaspeed bought billions of dollars in Nvidia AI chips despite US restrictions, as espionage claims surround her ties to Jensen Huang.

Alice Huang, whose Chinese name is Huang Le, has become a central figure in a global contest over artificial intelligence after her close ties to Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang drew international attention. The two share a surname but have no family relation, and their connection stretches back to a December 2023 meeting in Singapore.

Their relationship now sits at the centre of a geopolitical competition between China and the United States to dominate AI. It is also reshaping the tech industry on both sides of the Pacific, exposing details such as spycraft and the human vulnerabilities of AI leaders like Jensen Huang.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admits affair with suspected Chinese spy, triggering national security probe

How Megaspeed Obtained Access to Nvidia AI Chips

Alice Huang restructured Megaspeed, a company backed by wealthy investors in Shanghai, which would soon buy billions of dollars in Nvidia artificial intelligence chips. The US government had barred Chinese companies from buying the advanced chips.

Alice Huang sidestepped that prohibition by creating Megaspeed through a Singaporean shell company. Four days after the ownership change, Megaspeed was named as an Nvidia cloud partner, giving it access to the coveted components.

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Jensen Huang and Alice Huang have been photographed together on several occasions, including at a Shanghai restaurant and at an exclusive golf resort in San Martin, California. The relationship appeared to smooth the way for Megaspeed's access to Nvidia technology.

Alice Huang Espionage Claims and Official Responses

A report stated that US officials had concluded Alice Huang was a Chinese intelligence asset who had developed a close relationship with the Nvidia leader. That report also said President Donald Trump had taken no action when briefed on the situation last year.

Another report said Alice Huang had been recruited to spy by China's Ministry of State Security. Alice Huang did not respond to a request for comment, while Nvidia and Megaspeed declined to comment. China has denied the espionage claims.

Many details remain unclear, including when Alice Huang and Jensen Huang first met and when she may have been recruited by Chinese intelligence. Her Chinese background is rooted in Shanghai finance, where she mingled easily with tech executives from China and the US alike.

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Megaspeed Scrutiny Shows Wider Impact on AI Chips

Alice Huang's work with Megaspeed placed her in the middle of a sprawling effort to accumulate AI chips across South-East Asia and provide access to that technology for China's companies. Between 2024 and 2026, the firm bought billions of dollars of Nvidia's advanced AI technology.

The success attracted official attention. By 2024, the United States had dispatched a Commerce Department official to check on the company. Taiwanese authorities also monitored her during visits to the island, including when she appeared publicly with Jensen Huang.

For part of 2025, Alice Huang was not allowed to leave Singapore because of an investigation. Behind Megaspeed was a network of wealthy tech investors in China with links to domestic data centres, the government and the defence industry.

The findings draw on an analysis of 15 years of corporate documents and interviews with more than half a dozen people and government officials familiar with Alice Huang and her business. Kang Wei, a 51-year-old fund manager, has been introduced as her husband to Chinese investors and Megaspeed employees, according to people familiar with the matter.