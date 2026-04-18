Alice Jackson's Third Cookbook: Accessible Classics and Foolproof Baking

Baking author Alice Jackson releases her third cookbook, focusing on simplified yet refined classic recipes, including an innovative no-bake cheesecake and lemon thyme polenta cakes, designed for home bakers of all skill levels.

Baking sensation Alice Jackson is back with her third cookbook, a collection that champions accessible classics while still catering to the adventurous baker. Jackson, known for her meticulous approach, even to the notoriously tricky Genoise sponge, has deliberately steered this latest offering towards the familiar, aiming to make sophisticated baking achievable for a wider audience.

She describes the creative process as a significant challenge, striving to find a balance that would resonate with both beginners and seasoned pastry enthusiasts. The resulting cookbook features refined versions of beloved recipes, such as cafe-style banana cake and a straightforward apple cake, all executed with a level of technical precision that ensures consistent, foolproof results for even the most novice bakers.

A prime example of this accessibility is her innovative no-bake cheesecake, which cleverly replaces temperamental gelatin with the smooth melt of white chocolate. This substitution not only simplifies the process but also guarantees a luxuriously creamy texture, free from the dreaded lumps.

Another standout is the mini lemon thyme polenta cake, a delightful twist on the traditional pound cake. These small cakes offer a pleasant textural contrast and a vibrant, herbaceous flavour profile elevated by the subtle addition of fresh botanicals. Currently enjoying a well-deserved break in Melbourne following a week-long book tour that spanned Newcastle and Sydney, Jackson views her time in the kitchen as a form of relaxation.

This so-called day off is dedicated to batch-cooking meals for her freezer, all while diligently working on her fourth cookbook. This forthcoming manual promises a comprehensive step-by-step guide to baking, with a highly anticipated inclusion of savoury recipes. The cheesecake base featured in the book is a no-bake creation, a choice Jackson champions for its versatility.

She suggests lightening the filling by gently folding in whipped cream before it sets. This technique introduces airiness and a beautiful, lighter mouthfeel to the dessert. While she recommends serving it with passionfruit and strawberries for a summery flair, she also offers seasonal alternatives, suggesting slow-roasted quinces, fresh figs, or brûléed mandarin slices for an autumnal touch.

To prepare the base, finely crush biscuits using a food processor or a rolling pin. Combine the crumbs with melted butter until thoroughly mixed, then press this mixture firmly into the base of your chosen tin. Chill this prepared base in the refrigerator while you assemble the filling. For the cheesecake filling, use an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Beat the cream cheese, sugar, vanilla extract, and lemon zest until the mixture is perfectly smooth. Gradually incorporate the melted and cooled white chocolate, mixing until the batter is uniformly smooth and well combined.

These petite cakes are a delightful reimagining of the classic pound cake, a recipe traditionally built on equal weights of ingredients. This historical foundation explains the use of rounded quantities in the ingredient list. While Jackson has infused these particular cakes with the aromatic essence of lemon thyme, she notes that rosemary offers a superb alternative. For those who prefer to omit the herbs altogether, that option is also readily available.

To bake, preheat your oven to 180°C fan-forced (200°C conventional). Lightly spray an 8-cavity round silicone mould, each cavity measuring 5.5cm in diameter. Using an electric mixer with a paddle attachment, cream together the butter and caster sugar for approximately 3-4 minutes, or until the mixture achieves a pale and fluffy consistency. Add the eggs one at a time, ensuring each is thoroughly incorporated before introducing the next. Next, add the polenta, plain flour, and baking powder to the mixture. Mix until these dry ingredients are just combined. Finally, gently fold in the lemon thyme and lemon zest until everything is uniformly incorporated. Pour the batter into the prepared moulds, filling each one about three-quarters of the way to the top. Bake for 18-20 minutes, or until the cakes turn a light golden brown and spring back when gently pressed. Allow the cakes to cool in their moulds for five minutes before carefully turning them out onto a wire rack to cool completely.

To create the lemon glaze, place icing sugar in a mixing bowl. Gradually add just enough lemon juice to achieve a thick, pourable glaze, aiming for a consistency similar to that of thickened cream. Drizzle approximately one tablespoon of this glaze over the top of each cake, allowing it to flow slowly down the sides. Garnish each cake with a few lemon thyme flowers and a twist of lemon peel for an attractive finish.





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Baking Cookbook Recipes Desserts Alice Jackson

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