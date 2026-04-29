Alice Springs Abduction: Grandparents’ Heartfelt Plea for Missing Five-Year-Old

The grandparents of five-year-old Sharon Granites, suspected of being abducted by Jefferson Lewis in Alice Springs, have made a desperate plea for her safe return. Police are conducting extensive searches and believe community members may be withholding information.

The family of five-year-old Sharon Granites , who is believed to have been abducted in Alice Springs , has issued a deeply emotional plea for her safe return.

Sharon’s grandparents, Robin Granites and Karen White, spoke publicly from the house where she was last seen five days ago, their voices filled with anguish and desperation. Their heartfelt message, directed at both Sharon and her alleged abductor, Jefferson Lewis, underscored the profound pain and worry consuming their family. Mr. Granites’ direct appeal, “Come back home now.

I love you,” and his plea to Lewis, “Bring our little baby back… That’s our little child and she’s just a little kid and we want her back,” resonated with the gravity of the situation. He emphasized the familial bond, stating plainly, “That’s our kid not yours… and we want our kid back, that’s our grandkid.

” The abduction occurred at the Old Timers town camp, approximately five kilometres south of the Alice Springs central business district, just before 11:30 pm on Saturday. According to Mr. Granites, Lewis was socializing with a group before entering the house and taking Sharon without alerting anyone present. The family expressed their sorrow and concern for Sharon, highlighting her innocence and inability to comprehend the circumstances.

They also commended the relentless efforts of the police, acknowledging the extensive search operations conducted throughout the weekend, including thorough investigations in the surrounding hills and residences. The police response has been described as comprehensive, with officers dedicating significant resources to locating Sharon and apprehending Lewis. The investigation has been complicated by the fact that Jefferson Lewis, 47, lacks conventional means of tracking – he does not possess a mobile phone or a bank account.

This has forced law enforcement to employ “old-school” methods, relying heavily on ground-level investigations, door-to-door inquiries, and thorough searches of properties. During the search, police recovered items belonging to Lewis, including a shirt, a doona, and a pair of girls’ underwear. These items are currently undergoing forensic analysis, and authorities have acknowledged the possibility of sexual assault, stating it is “certainly on the table” until test results are available.

Police Commissioner Martin Dole expressed strong belief that members of the community are aware of Lewis’s whereabouts but are deliberately withholding information. He urged anyone with knowledge to come forward, emphasizing the critical need for community cooperation in securing Sharon’s safe return. The situation remains urgent, and the focus remains on locating Sharon and bringing her home to her distraught family. The community is holding its breath, hoping for a swift and positive resolution to this heartbreaking case.

The emotional toll on Sharon’s family is immense, and their plea serves as a stark reminder of the devastating impact of such crimes. The police are continuing to pursue all leads and are determined to bring Jefferson Lewis to justice and ensure Sharon’s safety





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Alice Springs Abduction Missing Child Jefferson Lewis Sharon Granites Police Search

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