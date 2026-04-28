Alice Springs Girl Missing: Urgent Search Underway for Five-Year-Old Sharon Granites

Five-year-old Sharon Granites has gone missing from an Alice Springs town camp, prompting a massive search operation. Police are investigating and have identified a person of interest with a history of violence. The community is urged to provide any information that may lead to her safe return.

The disappearance of five-year-old Sharon Granites from an Alice Springs town camp late Saturday night has triggered a large-scale and urgent search operation . The case has quickly gained national attention as details emerge about the events leading up to her vanishing.

Sharon and her mother were visiting a home within the Old Timers / Ilyperenye Aboriginal camp, a small community housing approximately 40 residents, for a routine laundry visit. The day began normally, with warm autumn weather in Alice Springs.

However, the visit evolved into a social gathering, with a party taking place at the residence as the evening progressed. Crucially, police were present in the town camp earlier that evening, responding to an unrelated incident. Body-worn camera footage captured images of a man, now a person of interest in the case, identified as Mr Lewis, wearing a distinctive bright yellow shirt and grey and yellow cap.

While police interacted with Mr Lewis, they state no offense occurred, and they departed shortly after. However, shortly before 11 pm, Mr Lewis was reportedly seen with Sharon. Just thirty minutes later, Sharon was placed in bed by family members, dressed in a dark-blue T-shirt with a white neck and cuff stripe and black boxer-style underwear. When her mother checked on her a short time later, Sharon was gone.

The immediate aftermath involved an extensive search of the Old Timers camp and the surrounding area, including the dry Todd River, by local police and the NT Emergency Service. Despite the efforts of over 50 personnel, the search yielded no results overnight. The search intensified on Monday with the deployment of the Territory Response Group (TRG), utilizing both ground and aerial resources.

Investigations have revealed that the man being sought, Mr Lewis, has a significant criminal history in the Northern Territory, including convictions for serious assaults, breaches of domestic violence orders, resisting police, and bail violations. The search continued into Tuesday, focusing on dense scrubland. Police remain optimistic that Sharon is still alive, declaring her abduction a major crime and prioritizing her safe return.

Assistant Commissioner Peter Malley emphasized the scale of the investigation, involving TRG units, motorbikes, horses, helicopters, drones, and Aboriginal trackers. A fugitive task force has also been dispatched to Alice Springs to aid in the search. The mother of Sharon is understandably devastated, described as experiencing 'every parent's worst nightmare' by NT Police executive director of cultural reform, Leanne Liddle.

Authorities are urging anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward and assist in the investigation. The community remains on high alert, hoping for Sharon's swift and safe return





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Sharon Granites Alice Springs Missing Person Abduction Northern Territory Search Operation

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