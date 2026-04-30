Alice Springs Girl's Abductor Arrested After Five-Day Manhunt

Jefferson Lewis, 47, has been arrested by police in connection with the abduction and death of a five-year-old girl in Alice Springs. The girl disappeared from Old Timers Aboriginal Town Camp on Saturday night and her body was found near the Todd River on Thursday. The arrest follows a five-day intensive search operation.

The arrest of Jefferson Lewis , 47, marks the culmination of a five-day intensive manhunt launched by the Northern Territory Police following the tragic discovery of a five-year-old girl’s body near the Todd River in Alice Springs .

The girl, whose name is no longer being published out of respect for her family’s cultural sensitivities, disappeared from the Old Timers Aboriginal Town Camp on Saturday night. Authorities allege Lewis, who was also residing at the camp, abducted the child from her family home while she was sleeping. The subsequent search involved a significant deployment of resources, with approximately 200 personnel working continuously to locate both the girl and the suspect.

The discovery of the child’s body on Thursday brought a devastating end to the search and prompted a direct appeal from police to Lewis’s family, urging them not to assist him and instead encourage his surrender. The investigation has revealed that Lewis had recently arrived in the Alice Springs community after being asked to leave Yuendumu, another Aboriginal community, where he was no longer welcome. This information highlights the complexities of the situation and the existing community dynamics.

Police faced considerable challenges in tracking Lewis, as he had no access to modern conveniences such as a mobile phone, bank account, or personal vehicle. This necessitated a return to traditional policing methods, described by authorities as “1930s-style” shoe-leather policing, relying heavily on physical searches and community intelligence. Prior to the tragic discovery, police had obtained bodycam footage of Lewis from earlier in the night of the girl’s disappearance, which is being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

Assistant Commissioner Peter Malley issued a stern warning to anyone considering aiding Lewis, emphasizing the gravity of the alleged crime and the importance of bringing him to justice. The family of the victim released a heart-wrenching statement expressing their profound grief and loss, describing the immense pain of living without their beloved child. They found solace in their faith, believing the girl is now at peace in heaven with other family members.

A young relative, Ramsiah, expressed a desire to give the girl a huge hug when they meet again in heaven. The Northern Territory Chief Minister, Lia Finocchiaro, conveyed her condolences to the girl’s mother, describing her as being incredibly distraught. Finocchiaro acknowledged the collective anxiety felt throughout the Northern Territory during the five days of the search, stating that every resident had been deeply concerned for the girl’s safety.

The Chief Minister praised the tireless efforts of the 200 personnel involved in the search operation. The cause of the girl’s death remains undetermined and will be established through a thorough forensic investigation. Police have indicated that further information will be released on Friday. The case has deeply impacted both the local community and the wider Northern Territory, prompting discussions about community safety, the challenges faced by remote communities, and the importance of supporting vulnerable individuals.

The arrest of Jefferson Lewis represents a significant step towards justice for the victim and her family, but the pain and grief felt by those affected will undoubtedly endure. The investigation continues, and authorities are committed to providing answers and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable for their actions. The community is now focused on supporting the grieving family and beginning the long process of healing





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Alice Springs Abduction Manhunt Northern Territory Police Jefferson Lewis

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