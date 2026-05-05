Alice Springs Man Accused in Kumanjayi Little Baby Death Excused From Court

Jefferson Lewis, accused of murdering five-year-old Kumanjayi Little Baby, did not appear at his first court hearing as prosecutors request a lengthy adjournment and the community mourns.

The man accused in the tragic death of five-year-old Kumanjayi Little Baby in Alice Springs has been excused from attending his initial court appearance. Jefferson Lewis , aged 47, is alleged to have taken the young girl from her home at Old Times Aboriginal Camp on April 25th.

A widespread search ensued, culminating in the heartbreaking discovery of Kumanjayi’s body near a riverbed five days later. The proceedings at Alice Springs Local Court took place on Tuesday morning without Lewis present, following a request from his Legal Aid NT representative who cited concerns for his well-being. He had been scheduled to appear via video link from a correctional facility in Darwin, where he was transferred on Friday following his arrest, a move intended to ensure his safety.

The prosecution has requested a substantial delay in the case to allow for the compilation of a comprehensive evidentiary brief, indicating the complexity of the investigation. Plans to live-stream the court hearing, a first for the Northern Territory Courts due to the intense public interest, were unfortunately thwarted by unforeseen technical difficulties. This would have represented a significant step towards greater transparency in the judicial process.

Simultaneously, the Northern Territory parliament observed a minute of silence in remembrance of Kumanjayi Little Baby, with members of parliament visibly demonstrating their respect by wearing pink ribbons, a symbol of mourning and solidarity. Chief Minister Lia Finocchiaro expressed the profound sorrow felt by the entire parliament, acknowledging the immeasurable grief experienced by Kumanjayi’s mother, brother, and extended family. She emphasized the importance of standing with them in respect, sorrow, and unwavering support during this incredibly difficult time.

The majority of Kumanjayi Little Baby’s family has departed from the Old Times Aboriginal Camp, initiating the deeply significant cultural practice known as ‘sorry business’. This period involves traditional ceremonies and practices undertaken after the death of an Aboriginal person, providing a framework for grieving and healing. Kumanjayi’s grandfather, Robin Granites, released a statement on Friday appealing for calm within the community, recognizing the heightened emotions and the need for space to grieve.

He underscored the preciousness of children and acknowledged the anger and hurt felt by all those affected by this devastating loss. The community is grappling with immense pain and seeking solace in their cultural traditions. The investigation continues, and authorities are committed to ensuring justice for Kumanjayi Little Baby and her family. The focus remains on gathering all available evidence and building a strong case against the accused.

The incident has sparked a national conversation about the safety of Aboriginal children and the need for greater support for remote communities. The outpouring of grief and support from across the country highlights the deep connection Australians feel to Indigenous communities and the shared desire for a future where such tragedies are prevented. The Legal Aid representation for Jefferson Lewis indicates a commitment to ensuring he receives a fair trial, regardless of the severity of the charges.

The court proceedings will undoubtedly be closely watched by the public, and the outcome will have a significant impact on the community and beyond. The technical issues that prevented the live-streaming of the hearing underscore the challenges of implementing new technologies within the legal system, but also the importance of transparency and accountability.

The minute of silence in parliament served as a powerful symbol of respect and solidarity, demonstrating the commitment of political leaders to supporting the grieving family and community. The call for calm from Kumanjayi’s grandfather is a testament to the resilience and strength of Aboriginal culture, and the importance of maintaining peace and respect during times of immense sorrow.

The ‘sorry business’ period is a vital part of the healing process, allowing the family and community to come together and honor the memory of their loved one. The case serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of children and the need for ongoing efforts to protect them from harm. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working diligently to gather all available evidence and bring the perpetrator to justice.

The community is united in its grief and determination to ensure that Kumanjayi Little Baby’s memory is honored and that such a tragedy never happens again





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Kumanjayi Little Baby Jefferson Lewis Alice Springs Murder Northern Territory Legal Aid Sorry Business

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