Alice Springs School of the Air, 75 Years of Remote Education, and Technological Advancements

The Alice Springs School of the Air is celebrating its 75th anniversary. It was the first school of its kind, serving remote families in Australia for decades. Lessons have transformed from radio to video calls.

The Alice Springs School of the Air, which began delivering lessons in 1951, is commemorating its 75th anniversary with celebrations this week. It's the world's largest classroom, serving families over 1.3 million square kilometres in remote Australia.

Back then, lessons were conducted via radio, with difficulties in hearing them due to interference from other radio users. Now, lessons are conducted over video calls. The current principal shares how the school has evolved with technology, providing engaging experiences for students. A student shares her thoughts on how remote education has changed over time.

Notable visitors to the school include the late Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Princess Diana, and Margaret Thatcher





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