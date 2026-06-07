Alien Melodies: What Would You Play for an Extraterrestrial Visitor?

Readers of a major publication were asked what piece of music they would play for an alien who asked 'What is music?'. Their responses, spanning classical masterpieces to novelty pop, sparked a wide-ranging debate on the nature of musical perception, human culture, and the challenge of cosmic communication. The resulting eclectic playlist serves as a reflection of humanity's diverse artistic values and philosophical quandaries.

In a fascinating installment of the long-running 'Readers reply' series, the publication posed a quintessential question about first contact : if an alien civilization landed and asked 'What is this thing you call music?

', what would you play for them and why? The query sparked a deluge of creative, humorous, and deeply philosophical responses from readers, leading to an epic extraterrestrial playlist that reflects humanity's diverse relationship with sound, melody, and communal expression. Answers ranged from playful suggestions designed to confuse or repel visitors to earnest attempts to represent the pinnacle of human artistic achievement, and even to thoughtful considerations about the very nature of musical perception itself.

The core of the discussion, however, centered on what music fundamentally is-is it a technical construct of harmony and rhythm, an emotional language, a social activity, or a combination of all these? Respondents grappled with whether an alien would even perceive sound as we do, possessing ears and a brain wired for pitch and tempo, or if they might experience the world through entirely different sensory channels.

This uncertainty framed every suggestion, turning a simple playlist request into a profound meditation on anthropology, communication, and the limits of human empathy. The suggested pieces for Earth's first mixtape are wildly eclectic, showcasing centuries of global musical output.

Classical composers were frequently cited as ambassadors, with Johann Sebastian Bach's 'Air on the G String' and his 'Canon in D' (often misattributed) mentioned for their mathematical precision, structural clarity, and gradual complexity- seen as a logical starting point to explain the foundations of Western harmony. Arnold Schoenberg's atonal 'Pierrot Lunaire' was proposed for an alien from a distant galaxy, representing a radical departure from traditional harmony.

The operatic aria, particularly from Mozart's 'The Marriage of Figaro', was highlighted for its masterful demonstration of polyphony, where a single duet blossoms into a full ensemble, illustrating musical development in real time. Moving to the 20th century, the raw emotional power of Bessie Smith's blues and the ethereal soundscapes of My Bloody Valentine's 'To Here Knows When' and 'Soon' were offered as examples of different emotional and textures.

Rock and pop also featured prominently, often as a counterpoint to 'high culture'. David Gilmour of Pink Floyd and Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits were individually summoned to demonstrate the electric guitar's expressive capabilities. The simple, repetitive structure of 'London Bridge Is Falling Down' was advocated as a pedagogical tool to teach rhythm and melody before advancing to more complex forms. Punk energy was represented by The Undertones' 'Teenage Kicks', chosen for its ability to convey a universal human experience.

Conversely, some contributors suggested intentionally baffling or repellent choices: the bagpipes were humorously predicted to scare the aliens away, while the relentless, novelty pop of Aqua's 'Barbie Girl', 'Baby Shark', and Crazy Frog was proposed as a form of audio warfare. The metal band Half a Shilling's 'Send the Buggers Back' and the punk group Dumpy's Rusty Nuts were tongue-in-cheek recommendations for a hostile or confused greeting.

A significant thread of the discussion was the argument for communal, spontaneous music-making over polished performances. One respondent argued that the most joyful music is that created by groups, suggesting a gathering with a guitar and handclaps rather than a symphony orchestra. This perspective values participation and social bonding over technical virtuosity, proposing that music's primary function is human connection. This do-it-yourself ethos was contrasted with the idea of presenting a meticulously composed classical piece as humanity's supreme achievement.

The latter view assumes that advanced aliens would appreciate compositional complexity and orchestral skill, while the former suggests that the essence of music lies in its improvisational, inclusive, and participatory nature. The choice, therefore, becomes a statement about what we value most in our own culture: elite mastery or collective joy. Ultimately, the conversation circled back to the immense, perhaps insolvable, problem of interspecies communication.

A compelling argument was that any civilization capable of interstellar travel almost certainly understands the harmonic series-a mathematical principle underlying much of Earth's music-and may have encountered musical systems analogous to our own. Therefore, the specific piece matters less; our music might be a familiar curiosity to them.

This leads to a humbling possibility: that even our most revered 'high culture' compositions, like a Bach fugue or a Beethoven symphony, might be viewed as simple, naive, or artistically underdeveloped by a species with a longer history or different aesthetic priorities. The final, ironic suggestion was to play them something that captures a specific, poignant human feeling-like the angst of adolescence in 'Teenage Kicks'-hoping that emotional truth, if perceptible, would be the one universal constant that bridges any cosmic divide.

The exercise, in the end, says more about humanity than it does about aliens, revealing our hopes, our insecurities, our sense of humor, and our deep desire to define what makes us unique





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