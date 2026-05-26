Alina Fernández: Daughter of Fidel Castro, a Cuban Exile in Miami

Alina Fernández, a Cuban exile in Miami, shares her personal story of growing up in the aftermath of the Cuban revolution and her relationship with her father, Fidel Castro. She discusses her experiences living under his communist regime and the dangers of speaking out against it.

Growing up in the aftermath of the Cuba n revolution, Alina Fernández 's childhood home was frequently visited by a burly man in military fatigues. When Alina was 10 years old, she learned he was her father.

Alina Fernández with her father Fidel Castro on her wedding day. Her mother Natalia Revuelta Clews, a middle-class political activist, developed a romance with Castro in the early 1950s. Alina was born in 1956. Three years later, Castro and his guerilla forces overthrew the Cuban government.

The revolutionary Marxist went on to rule Cuba for five decades. Despite an upbringing surrounded by propaganda and powerful people, Alina says she always felt uncomfortable about her father's communist regime. She recalls being sent to do 'voluntary works that were not voluntary' and quickly learned that even 'language meant something else' in Cuba. For my generation, the arrival of the revolution was a radical change, like day to night.

Food started to disappear immediately, only two years after the triumph of the revolution. Everything again was disrupted. But speaking out in Cuba, even if you are Castro's daughter, is fraught with danger. The overpowering shadow of Fidel Castro.

Alina was offered the Castro surname but refused it, choosing instead to keep the name of her beloved stepfather. People approach you always with an intention, good or bad, so you become paranoid. You want to have a life away from his shadow, but Fidel Castro's figure in Cuba overshadows everything.

The Marxist leader was known for his marathon addresses that could span four to seven hours as he passionately spoke about revolutionary principles and the evils of American capitalism and hegemony. Fidel Castro flew the red flag on the doorstep of his arch enemy the United States. He fended off the Bay of Pigs invasion and survived multiple CIA assassination attempts as he implemented socialist reforms altering Cuban life for generations.

Alina Fernández left Cuba in 1993 and has not been back since. When she began speaking out against her father's regime, men were sent to her house to intimidate her into silence. During the collapse of the Soviet Union, heroes against the regime were executed, which was very traumatic for the Cuban society. I was afraid from both sides.

I thought something could happen to me either because of the communists or because of the people that hate him. Alina Fernández spoke to a Senate Judiciary Committee in 2000 on the fate of six-year-old Cuban boy Elian Gonzalez. When I started to think differently, I became the enemy — like everyone else in Cuba that doesn't agree 100 per cent with the ideology of Fidel Castro.

Fidel Castro stepped down as Cuba's president in 2008, and died in 2016 at the age of 90. Alina remembers him as a family man and says she was closer to him than her own father. From her home in Miami, Alina has been closely watching as tensions escalate between Washington and Havana. The Trump administration has effectively blockaded Cuba's oil supply and ramped up sanctions.

The country has been experiencing frequent and long blackouts while its fuel supplies have been depleted. This didn't happen in the last three months. This is the end of a very long process of economic collapse that began with the end of the Soviet Union in 1991, and Cuba had to fend for itself with an unproductive economy. Earlier this month, the US president Miguel Diaz-Canel labelled the indictment a political manoeuvre to 'justify the folly of a military attack'.

Alina now wants her 94-year-old uncle to give up and admit that this is defeat. The 70-year-old daughter of Castro is supportive of the Trump administration's maximum pressure campaign against Cuba. Thirteen presidents didn't know how to deal with Cuba. The difference here is that we have Marco Rubio





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