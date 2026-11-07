All Blacks Crush Scotland 43-21 at Murrayfield

New Zealand defeats Scotland 43-21 at Murrayfield with Beauden Barrett scoring two tries. Scotland failed to score in the second half despite a first-half hat-trick by Ewan Ashman.

New Zealand dominated Scotland with a decisive 43-21 victory at Murrayfield. The match highlighted the All Blacks' superior fitness and tactical execution. Scotland struggled to maintain momentum throughout the contest. The result extended New Zealand's perfect start in the current competition.

Match Dynamics And First Half Scoring

Scotland hooker Ewan Ashman scored a hat-trick of tries in the first half. His second try came from open play after a penalty to the corner. Kyle Steyn and Kyle Rowe created space for Ashman to cross the line. Scotland held a narrow three-point lead at the break despite yellow cards for Peter Lakai and Wallace Sititi. New Zealand capitalized on set pieces to stay competitive during this period.

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New Zealand scored four tries in the opening half through various methods. Cam Roigard tapped a penalty after Josh Moorby and Tupou Vaa'i created pressure. Ethan de Groot scored from close range after a driving maul. McKenzie added a late first-half try after a lineout move expanded the defense. The visitors established control through efficient offensive lineout strategies.

Second Half And Beauden Barrett Performance

New Zealand scored 19 unanswered points in the second half. Beauden Barrett scored two tries by beating Scotland's defensive line. The All Blacks demonstrated ease in breaking through Scottish resistance. Scotland failed to register any points after the halftime interval. This second-half drought proved critical to the final margin of victory.

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Scott Barrett and Josh Moorby added a third try through a scrum penalty. Scott Barrett passed long to Moorby who ran in from distance. This play showcased the tactical flexibility of the New Zealand attack. The visitors maintained high intensity while Scotland appeared disconnected. The match ended with a comprehensive scoreline reflecting New Zealand's dominance.

South Africa Victory And Standings Implications

South Africa defeated Italy 66-7 in a separate Nations Championship match. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scored nine Springbok tries and kicked 21 points. The Springboks scored six tries in a dominant first half against Italy. Malcolm Marx scored twice alongside tries from Siya Kolisi and Damian Willemse.

South Africa topped the Southern Hemisphere group on points difference. They claimed maximum points from all four matches in the pool. This result positions them ahead of New Zealand in the standings. Two rounds of round-robin matches remain for both teams. The performance indicates a clear separation at the top of the table.