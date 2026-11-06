Eli Katoa awaits scans after 12 months out from triple head knocks

Eli Katoa is targeting a return to the field after scans in Melbourne following the Rugby League World Cup, as he reflects on the head-knock incident that endangered his career and the upcoming semi-final where he will work as a Tonga trainer.

Eli Katoa will have scans in Melbourne after the Rugby League World Cup to determine whether he can return to playing, 12 months after he was stood down on medical grounds following three head knocks in a Pacific Championship match.

The 26-year-old Melbourne Storm back-rower is awaiting medical clearance. He said: I am heading in the right direction. My last appointment was with the NFL's top specialist when the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco team came out to play a match at the MCG. The doctor, a neurologist, said that if I was his son, he would let me go out and play now.

Also read Rugby League World Cup 2026: How Jason Taumalolo transformed Tonga rugby league, defection from New Zealand

Head Injuries and Tonga Match

The anniversary of the shameful day in international rugby league falls this month. Katoa was representing Tonga against New Zealand last November when he was twice ruled fit to take the field following head knocks, including one in the warm-up. After a third blow to the head, he failed a head impact assessment and was removed. He then suffered a seizure on the sideline and was rushed to an Auckland hospital, where he was also given oxygen.

Katoa will be on the sideline again on Saturday night in Newcastle when Tonga play New Zealand in the semi-final. He will act as a trainer for his Tongan mates, wearing a blue shirt and relaying messages. His role includes tips designed to exploit his Storm teammate, New Zealand halfback Jahrome Hughes.

Advertisement

However, his presence is really an absence. Wearing a trainer's shirt for his country this week, he wrapped his arms around his fellow Tongan warriors. The code failed Katoa in its duty of care, and three of Tonga's medical staff were suspended for two years following an NRL investigation of his triple head knocks.

Medical Staff Suspended

Asked why some teammates did not intercede, particularly when he lay limp on the ground following a collision with fullback Lehi Hopoate during a pre-game drill, he said: People, particularly in the media, want me to blame someone. All I want to do is play. Katoa concedes he can seek legal remedy for negligence in the future.

He said: I am passionate to play for my club, my family, my tiny little Kingdom of Tonga and just the love of playing. At the moment, I must forget about that legal pathway and just come back and play. Katoa concedes the scans will always show scarring on the surface of the brain.

A scan at the six-month mark showed a little area of the past bleeding and at the 12-month mark I hope it will show improvement, he said. But some mark will still be there in 20 years time and it does not mean I cannot do what I want to do. At the Storm's Geelong pre-season camp in late January, less than three months after that fit on the sideline in Auckland, he appeared ready to play.

He led his group in the club's traditional quizzing of a past player and was the outstanding performer in the non-contact conditioning drills. It is not as if Katoa needs to be saved from himself, particularly with controversy over CTE. He had a bedside view of another player to experience cerebral bleeding and subsequently retire. His best friend and Storm teammate, Tui Kamikamica, suffered a stroke.

Advertisement

Support From Storm Team

Storm football manager Frank Ponissi said: Eli called me at 6am to inform me of Tui's stroke. Craig Bellamy had his neurological problem, he was the first to comfort him. For the first time in 12 years, the annual Michael Moore Medal, awarded to the club person of the year, did not go to a vote and was awarded unanimously to Eli. His captain at club level, Harry Grant, said: My admiration for him is immense.

It has shone brighter through his uncertainty the past 12 months. The frustration of not being able to share the field with him, or have answers, has been hard for me. I can only imagine how Eli and his loved ones feel. Your true character comes out in adversity and he is a glowing reflection of that.

Katoa was the NRL's second-rower of the year in 2024 and 2025. In medieval England, Katoa would have been a nobleman. Polynesian culture says he possesses mana, or moral authority. He has ennobled and embarrassed his code at the same time.

Katoa says representing Tonga transcends everything. Asked the difference between playing for the Storm and Tonga, he said: It is the red jumper. I put it on and it reminds me of my country and all the people at home. It is more about my family.

Both my parents are Tongan. Dad passed away in 2011 when I was finishing primary school. Mum is still there and has been to Melbourne twice. I became engaged to my fiancee, Tuitofa Aloua, in September.

Everything is for the Tongan boys. Players will do anything to get the red jersey. I was just so happy with the boys when we beat Samoa 20-18 in an absorbing World Cup clash before a joyful CommBank Stadium crowd. All I want to do is put the red jersey on and represent Tonga and know my family and my little country is behind me. Nothing compares.