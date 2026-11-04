All's Fair Season Two Review: Kim Kardashian Legal Drama Shows Improvement

All's Fair season two review finds the legal drama starring Kim Kardashian and Naomi Watts improving slightly with camp humor and self-aware scripts.

The second season of the television series All's Fair has arrived, presenting a legal drama that remains deeply absurd yet shows signs of slight improvement over its predecessor. The show stars Kim Kardashian alongside Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Glenn Close as lawyers at an all-female California divorce firm. Sarah Paulson portrays their rival, Carrington Lane, in a narrative filled with exaggerated character names like Allura, Emerald, and Liberty.

Season Two Plot Developments

Carrington Lane recaps necessary backstory while dressed in pleather gabardine to signal her villainous role. She admits to planting a dementia drug but denies framing Dina for murder. Allura moves into an all-glass house after her marriage ends, dismissing concerns about a hooded figure watching her clean her teeth. Dina warns her colleagues that vengeance is a savage game, hinting at a metatextual reference to classic revenge cinema.

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Character Arcs and Scripts

Allura plans a scorpion-themed ball inspired by Grace Kelly's celebration, hiring Adele and Bruno Mars to perform. Liberty comes out as gay, describing herself as a power lesbian. The legal team handles a case for Aphrodite Lovesong, whose husband served divorce papers before alimony liability began. An unsigned prenup and invisible ink twist complicate the proceedings. The script includes direct references to real-world events, such as failing the California bar exam.

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Viewer Reception and Tone

The show transitions from pure shock value to so bad it is good territory. Characters exchange outrageous insults and engage in bizarre interactions, including astrology discussions and inappropriate advances. Despite the nonsense, viewers find moments of fun rather than disbelief. The season earns a full one star rating, acknowledging the journey toward better entertainment. The production aims to improve its standing through campy self-awareness and bold creative choices.