The NRL has scrapped the All Stars match from the 2027 pre-season due to player workload concerns and is considering moving it to grand final week as part of an expanded rugby league carnival.

The NRL will not play the All Stars match during the 2027 pre-season, with the fixture squeezed off the calendar by a cluttered schedule and player workload concerns.

The league is now looking at whether the All Stars clash could form part of an expanded grand final week in 2027. The sheer number of players returning to training late from the World Cup, as well as early-season overseas travel, has left no room for the match next February. The All Stars match has been part of every NRL pre-season since 2010, except in 2014 and 2018, when it was skipped due to World Cups.

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All Stars Match Skipped in 2027 Pre Season

It traditionally marked the unofficial start of the NRL season. The decision follows the Rugby League World Cup, which extended the 2026 season well into November. NRL executive chairman Peter V'landys explained the workload issue under the current collective bargaining agreement. Under the CBA, players must receive a certain amount of annual leave, and many players have just finished playing.

V'landys said it is hard to expect those players to back up for another match. He also noted the Roosters are going over early to the World Club Challenge. The NRL decided another representative match would push player workloads to an unacceptable level. Earlier this year, V'landys floated permanently shifting the game to grand final week, before the idea was talked down by Maori and Indigenous players.

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Chief among their concerns was the unavailability of players from teams in grand final sides, and that players would be carrying injuries that could stop them playing. But the nature of next year's schedule means an end-of-season fixture may be the only way the match could be fit in. Ideally, and it's a matter of getting everybody on the same page, we should be holding the All Stars at the end of the year, V'landys said.

We want to give the All Stars a much greater profile. It doesn't get that profile at the beginning of the year. It should be right at the end in the grand final week. What was proven from this World Cup: if you've got clean air, look at the ratings you get.

NRL Proposes Expanded Grand Final Week Festival

V'landys still has his sights set on the All Stars match being one of several in grand final week, as part of an expanded carnival. He proposed a full week of rugby league around the grand final, including an under-21 match and possibly moving the women's game to Friday night instead of Sunday. He described the concept as a rugby league festival lasting a week, with each night featuring a different game, allowing the code to monopolise that time period.

Part of that could still include the NRLW grand final being played as a standalone event, with V'landys leaving the door open to that in 2027. You could have it at Allianz Stadium on a Friday night, V'landys said. Because I'm proud of how good the women are going, we want to take them to the next level at some point. We've got the best women's sport in Australia.

Cricket has always been pretty high up there, but I think we've caught them. Our ratings show it. They got over a million viewers for the World Cup final. What did the Bledisloe Cup get?

It got 600,000. The women beat them.

Scheduling Challenges With Koori Knockout

However, scheduling the game in grand final week creates a challenge. The NRL must ensure it does not adversely affect another celebration of Indigenous football, the Koori Knockout. V'landys said the All Stars should be right at the end of the season during grand final week. He pointed to the World Cup as proof that an event gets better ratings when it has clean air and no competition.

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Asked whether the festival could happen in the 2027 season, V'landys said there is always enough time if people put their heart into it. He added that a lot of stakeholders need to be brought on side. V'landys said the women would love having their own night. He suggested the match could be played at Allianz Stadium on a Friday night.

He also praised the standard of the women's game, saying he is proud of how good the women are going and calling their talent and ability extraordinary. The NRL will come down harder on hip-drop tackles in 2027 but has ruled out the possibility of rolling back the controversial set restart rule. An underage State of Origin match has also been proposed as an option to be played in grand final week.

A third-place playoff between the two losing preliminary finalists was also floated in August, before it was largely laughed down by critics and players. I know that it got, everybody wanted to pot it. But it was the highest-rating FIFA World Cup match, V'landys said. If you're a Tigers fan and you're up against the Eels, you'll watch it.

It's third against fourth. It's like anything else. You've got to market it properly and have prize money or sponsors involved. If we listen to all the traditionalists all the time, we'd be playing for a couple of hundred dollars a game because you wouldn't get the revenue.

Player Concerns Over NRL Season Length

Players have recently raised concerns that the current NRL season is too long. The 2026 Indigenous-Maori clash also lost some of its lustre after several drawcards were unavailable. Nicho Hynes, Cody Walker, Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr all missed the match for various reasons. Their absence reduced the star power of the fixture.

The possible return of the All Stars in grand final week would represent a major change to the rugby league calendar. The game would move from its traditional pre-season slot to the biggest week of the NRL year. Any such move would require agreement from multiple stakeholders. The NRL would also need to balance the new event with the Koori Knockout and other commitments.

For now, the All Stars match will not be part of the 2027 pre-season. The NRL will continue to consider a festival model that could give the fixture a larger audience and a more prominent place in the season.