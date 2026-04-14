Allan Government Announces Cabinet Reshuffle, Welcomes Four New Ministers

Premier Jacinta Allan's government adds four new Labor MPs to the cabinet, weeks before the state budget and the November election. The reshuffle sees the addition of Luba Grigorovitch, Paul Edbrooke, Michaela Settle, and Paul Hamer. This move aims to refresh the government's leadership as it heads towards the election.

The Allan government is bolstering its ranks with the appointment of four new Labor MPs to the ministry, just weeks ahead of the crucial budget announcement and seven months before the upcoming state election . This move signifies a significant reshuffling of the cabinet, positioning these newly appointed members at the forefront of the government's efforts as they head towards the November election. The decision, made during a meeting of state MPs on Tuesday, saw Kororoit MP Luba Grigorovitch, Frankston MP Paul Edbrooke, Eureka MP Michaela Settle, and Box Hill MP Paul Hamer elected to cabinet. Their inclusion will inject fresh perspectives and skills into the ministry as they are assigned portfolios in preparation for the upcoming state budget , slated for May 5. This will be followed by parliamentary budget estimates hearings, placing the new cabinet in the leadership position Premier Jacinta Allan will lead into the election.

Edbrooke's journey to the ministry began with his election in 2014, when Labor first came into power, while Hamer and Settle entered parliament in the 2018 landslide election. Grigorovitch joined the parliamentary ranks more recently, in 2022. The selection process for the fourth cabinet position was particularly competitive, with Hamer emerging as a late contender and ultimately securing enough support to defeat Mordialloc MP Tim Richardson. The lead-up to the vote was filled with intense lobbying and efforts to garner support from fellow MPs. Before entering politics, Grigorovitch served as the state secretary of the Rail, Tram and Bus Union from 2014 to 2022. Edbrooke brings a diverse background to the ministry, having worked as a firefighter and teacher. He gained public attention in 2023 when he survived a dramatic emergency landing in a light aircraft, and later, he demonstrated his commitment to public service by assisting a man experiencing breathing difficulties. Settle's experience includes a decade of owning and operating a family sheep farm in Ararat. Hamer brings a technical background to his new role, having worked as a civil engineer before successfully securing what was once considered a safe Liberal seat in Melbourne's eastern suburbs. These experiences highlight the varied expertise and skills that the new ministers will bring to their respective portfolios.

Premier Allan's decision to appoint these four new ministers marks a strategic move to energize the government's agenda and strengthen its position before the November election. The allocation of portfolios, which will be finalized and announced on Wednesday, will likely bring about a broader reshuffle within the cabinet. The potential appointment of Mental Health Minister Ingrid Stitt to the health portfolio is being closely watched, given the central role the health portfolio plays in the government's strategy and re-election prospects. The four new ministers will be replacing several experienced colleagues, including Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas, Finance Minister Danny Pearson, and Water Minister Gayle Tierney, all of whom have confirmed they will not be seeking re-election in November. This round of departures includes Natalie Hutchins who announced her retirement previously. As the government navigates this period of transition, Premier Allan and Energy Minister Lily D’Ambrosio remain the only ministers from Daniel Andrews' original cabinet sworn in after the 2014 election. The reshuffle is a clear indication of Premier Allan's intent to lead a refreshed and dynamic team into the upcoming state election. The government intends to leverage the combined experience of new and existing ministers to navigate critical issues such as the budget, which ultimately will influence the election outcome.





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Allan Government Cabinet Reshuffle Labor Mps State Budget State Election

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