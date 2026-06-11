Allan government provides bailout guarantees for Zoos Victoria, Phillip Island Nature Parks and Alpine Resorts Victoria

The Allan government provided bailout guarantees for Zoos Victoria, Phillip Island Nature Parks and Alpine Resorts Victoria, a year before Zoos Victoria’s announcement it would axe an estimated 70 jobs. The guarantees were provided to help the loss-making organisation grapple with rising costs and flat-lining government and grant funding.

The Allan government provided bailout guarantees for Zoos Victoria , Phillip Island Nature Parks and Alpine Resorts Victoria , a year before Zoos Victoria ’s announcement it would axe an estimated 70 jobs.

The guarantees were provided to help the loss-making organisation grapple with rising costs and flat-lining government and grant funding. Documents released under freedom of information laws reveal the treasurer signed an advance application for a 'letter of comfort' to the three agencies on June 27, 2025. Financial comfort letters provide assurances to creditors, lenders and suppliers that the government will guarantee funding or prop up an organisation if required.

Zoos Victoria posted a net operating deficit of $5.6 million in the 2024-25 financial year, after its operating expenses jumped to $137 million, a $9.3 million increase on the previous year. Conservationists and the CPSU union fear the cuts will undermine critical conservation work including to bring threatened species like Leadbeater’s possums – the state’s fauna emblem – back from the brink of extinction.

Zoos Victoria has told staff it will consult them and their unions on the rollout of its intended restructure over the next six to eight weeks. The proposed changes are being considered in order to streamline structures, reduce duplication, enable clearer accountabilities and drive new ways of working, as opposed to ceasing any of their core programs. The proposed changes to the organisational structure are intended to increase efficiencies, not place administrative burdens upon remaining staff.

The CPSU has expressed concerns about the workload and stress levels of new precinct managers, who will be expected to manage multiple teams of zookeepers across several locations. The workers who remain will be expected to do more with less, which means increased workloads, higher stress, burnout risks and the loss of decades of collective knowledge and experience





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Allan Government Bailout Guarantees Zoos Victoria Phillip Island Nature Parks Alpine Resorts Victoria Financial Deficit Operating Expenses Government Funding Grant Funding Financial Comfort Letters Conservation Work Threatened Species Leadbeater’S Possums Brought Back From The Brink Critical Conservation Work Core Programs Streamline Structures Duplication Accountabilities New Ways Of Working Efficiencies Administrative Burdens Remaining Staff Workers New Precinct Managers Multiple Teams Zookeepers Locations Increased Workloads Higher Stress Burnout Risks Loss Of Decades Of Collective Knowledge And Ex

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