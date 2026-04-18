Alleged Kinahan Cartel Leader Daniel Kinahan Detained in UAE

Daniel Kinahan, reportedly the head of the notorious Kinahan organised crime syndicate, has been apprehended in the United Arab Emirates. Irish authorities confirmed awareness of the arrest of a man in his late 40s, acting on a warrant for alleged serious organised crime offenses. The apprehension highlights the critical role of international law enforcement collaboration in combating cross-border criminal enterprises. Kinahan, who has previously denied any criminal convictions or involvement in organized crime, was captured within 48 hours of an arrest warrant being issued by Dubai public prosecution, following the receipt of a judicial file from Irish authorities detailing his alleged crimes and association with an international criminal organization. The arrest has significant implications for the global fight against transnational crime.

Daniel Kinahan , widely identified as the alleged leader of the powerful Irish organised crime group known as the Kinahan cartel, has been arrested in the United Arab Emirates. This significant development was confirmed by Irish police, who stated they were aware of the apprehension of a man in his late 40s. The arrest was executed on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by the Irish courts, pertaining to allegations of serious organised crime offences. The detention, which took place in Dubai, underscores the growing international efforts to dismantle transnational criminal networks.

Kinahan, a Dublin native who resides in the UAE, has consistently maintained his innocence, asserting he has no criminal convictions and vehemently denying any involvement in organised crime. A statement released by An Garda Siochana, Ireland's national police force, hailed the arrest as an important demonstration of the necessity for robust international law enforcement cooperation in the ongoing battle against transnational organised crime. The statement emphasised that the arrest of the Irish national in Dubai remains under the purview of the United Arab Emirates authorities at this juncture. It further reiterated the unwavering commitment of An Garda Siochana to pursuing individuals allegedly involved in serious organised criminal activity, irrespective of their geographical location. The statement concluded by highlighting the arrest as another exceptionally crucial illustration of the imperative for international collaboration in tackling organised crime that transcends national borders.

Authorities in Dubai announced the apprehension of an Irish fugitive, citing his alleged participation in an international organised crime network. The successful capture was the result of intensive search and surveillance operations conducted by specialised teams, who apprehended the suspect within a mere 48 hours of the arrest warrant being issued. This swift action was initiated after Dubai police received a judicial file from Irish authorities that meticulously detailed the suspect's alleged criminal activities and his entanglement with an international criminal organisation. Following a review of this comprehensive file, Dubai's public prosecution promptly issued the arrest warrant to commence legal proceedings in anticipation of his eventual extradition.

Kinahan's public profile has been notably linked to the world of boxing through his founding of the MTK Global boxing management company, which at one time represented prominent fighters such as Billy Joe Saunders and Tyson Fury. His entanglement with the sport drew considerable controversy in 2020 when Tyson Fury publicly thanked him for his role in brokering an agreement for a fight against Anthony Joshua. However, within weeks, Fury's representatives announced that Kinahan would no longer be involved in negotiating on his behalf. Jim O’Callaghan, an Irish minister, commented that the arrest followed his specific request to the UAE for the extradition of this individual to face charges within Ireland. He further noted that in recent years, the UAE and Ireland have engaged in close collaboration to advance criminal investigations into serious and organised crime, including the formalisation of bilateral treaties on extradition and mutual legal assistance, with significant progress anticipated in 2025





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