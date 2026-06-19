Alleged Pilot of 'Black Flight' Arrested in Australia

The alleged pilot of a black flight carrying two fugitives from Far North Queensland to a remote part of Indonesia has been arrested upon his arrival in Australia, after spending seven months in an Indonesian jail.

The alleged pilot of a black flight carrying two fugitives from Far North Queensland to a remote part of Indonesia has been arrested upon his arrival in Australia, after spending seven months in an Indonesian jail.

Jay Victor Davis, 32, allegedly turned off the transponder when he took off from an airport in Port Stewart, 600 kilometres north of Cairns, with Zulfukar Aljubouri and Duong Tan Le on board, both of whom were wanted in Australia over serious crimes. It is alleged Davis only turned the transponder back on once they were over international waters.

Aljubouri, 34, had been bailed in NSW on kidnapping charges, and 35-year-old Duong had three outstanding warrants, including for supplying a large quantity of drugs. The three Australians and an Indonesian pilot were arrested when they landed in Merauke in the province of South Papua in November, and faced Indonesian trials earlier this month. Aljubouri told an Indonesian prosecutor he and Duong were on the run after a tobacco rival had shot up his house.

Davis's arrest followed his former boss at Rockhampton-based Stirling Helicopters Grant Schulz being charged with facilitating the flight in March. Australian Federal Police alleged Schultz, 42, co-ordinated a people-smuggling operation to help the men escape Australia. We allege he co-ordinated a network of connected charter flights on different planes and with different companies over a week to smuggle the fugitives from NSW to north Queensland and then on to Indonesia, AFP Detective Superintendent Adrian Telfer said.

Davis faced the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday morning, charged with two counts of people smuggling. Schultz is expected to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court next Wednesday





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Jay Victor Davis Zulfukar Aljubouri Duong Tan Le Grant Schulz People Smuggling

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