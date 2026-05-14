Ally of Starmer Claims Wes Streeting 'Never Had the Numbers' to Challenge Leadership

An ally of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has claimed former health secretary Wes Streeting 'never had the numbers' to mount a leadership challenge, stating that the highest number they got for Wes was 44 and that he was still a long way short of the 81 required to initiate a leadership contest.

According to the BBC, an ally of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has claimed former health secretary Wes Streeting 'never had the numbers' to mount a leadership challenge .

The person was quoted as saying, 'We counted and counted and counted and recounted. The highest number we got for Wes was 44. We could not see how he could get higher than that. We knew that, Wes will have known that.

So all that stuff from Wes about how he is resigning in the party interest to allow a broad debate is a load of old guff. He never had the numbers.

' Mr Streeting resigned from cabinet on Thursday, local time, but has so far failed to launch a widely expected tilt at unseating Sir Starmer. Under Labour Party rules, anyone wishing to challenge for the leadership must publicly declare their candidacy with support from 20 per cent of MPs





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Labour Party Leadership Challenge Wes Streeting Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer Ally Of Starmer Support From 20 Per Cent Of Mps

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