Aloisi Backs Volpato and Yengi as Socceroos Face US Predictions

John Aloisi supports Cristian Volpato's World Cup selection and praises Tete Yengi's inclusion, while responding to American pundits' predictions against Australia.

Socceroos legend John Aloisi has expressed his support for Cristian Volpato after the winger's controversial selection in Australia's World Cup squad. Volpato, 22, chose to represent Australia over Italy in a last-minute decision, surprising many in the football community.

Aloisi believes Volpato's quality is evident, noting his Serie A performances, and welcomes his inclusion. He also empathizes with Volpato's earlier hesitance to commit, understanding the challenges faced by Italian-Australian players trying to establish careers in Europe. Aloisi further praised the selection of uncapped striker Tete Yengi, who has not played in Australia's qualifiers or friendlies but impressed Aloisi in an AFC Champions League match where Yengi scored twice.

Aloisi highlighted Yengi's unique physical attributes as a valuable asset, making him harder for opponents to analyze. He acknowledged the risk but trusted coach Tony Popovic's decision. Regarding the group stage, Aloisi responded to American predictions of a Socceroos loss to the host nation, US. Pundits like Mike Grella and Alexi Lalas have dismissed Australia's chances, but Aloisi welcomed the underestimation, stating it motivates the team and that the nation will fully support them against the US





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Socceroos World Cup Cristian Volpato Tete Yengi John Aloisi

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