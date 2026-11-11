Belinda Carlisle Announces Final Australian Tour for 2027 and New Album

Belinda Carlisle will tour Australia for the last time in 2027 with her G'day and Goodbye tour, while working on a new album and reflecting on her career and recovery.

Belinda Carlisle will tour Australia for the last time in 2027 as part of her G'day and Goodbye tour, which has expanded to 10 shows due to extraordinary demand.

The 68-year-old singer, speaking via Zoom from her home in Mexico City, stressed that she is not retiring. I just want to say g'day and goodbye, she says. I'll always be creative. In fact, I'm making a new album right now.

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Carlisle's first trip to Australia was painful. In 1982, while performing with The Go-Go's in Melbourne, she snapped her ankle stepping offstage. God, I heard it, she says, wincing. I missed a stair and just went over on the side of my foot.

There's a paparazzi photo of me being wheeled through the airport by Gina Schock. The Go-Go's had just released Beauty and the Beat, becoming the first female group to write their own songs and play their own instruments on an album that topped the US charts. With Carlisle on crutches, they canceled the rest of their tour and never returned to Australia. But for Carlisle, that trip marked the start of a special relationship with Australia.

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In 2013, she told a reporter she had visited 20 times, and has toured three times since. The audiences are always pretty much rabid, which I like, she says. There's definitely a mutual thing going on. Many international artists pay lip service to Australia, but Carlisle's fondness is genuine.

Australian Chart Success For Belinda Carlisle

Beauty and the Beat reached No.2 here in 1981, its highest chart position globally. Australia was the only market where her 1989 solo album Runaway Horses was a gold-certified smash on the ARIA charts, and the single Summer Rain was one of the most-played songs on radio in 1990. To this day, it's her favorite track to perform live. Other singles have cracked the top 10 locally, including Our Lips Are Sealed, which remains a staple of contemporary adult radio.

Carlisle smiles as I recount these statistics, but what really animates her are memories from her many visits. She recalls a wild party at Molly Meldrum's Egyptian-themed house. The decor was so beautifully done, and Molly was so gracious and sweet, she says. The first time she heard someone mistakenly refer to Our Lips Are Sealed as Alex the Seal was when a baffled Australian DJ asked her to explain its meaning.

The mondegreen proved so enduring that local rock band Spiderbait recorded a version called Alex the Seal. We were so naughty, she says of The Go-Go's 1982 Australian tour. We did some shows with the Sunnyboys but it's all kind of a blur because we were really into the moment and having a lot of fun - too much fun.

Carlisle is dressed in an elegant white blouse with a gold necklace and pendant earrings; her strawberry hair is tucked into a low ponytail. Although it's late afternoon in Mexico City, the singer - who famously expressed surprise that she still has a nose after decades of cocaine abuse - will soon be asleep. Most nights, she goes to bed about 7.30pm, allowing her to greet each day at 3.30am.

After making coffee, she listens to Buddhist teachings before meditating and reciting chants, capping off her routine with a walk at dawn. It changes my perspective on everything, she says. I'm really working on being neutral with the crazy world around us, and not being caught up in all the anger and fear. She admits she's lucky to be alive, having lost many friends to drug overdoses.

Belinda Carlisle's Wild Years And Addiction

Her hedonistic exploits are legendary. There's the time she missed five international flights in a row while stoned. The racehorse she bought while high, despite having no interest in the sport. The alcohol, acid and weed she imbibed at 14 after running away from home.

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Despite her escalating drug use, Carlisle built a successful career after The Go-Go's first split in 1985. They have reunited several times over the past few decades and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021. In 1986, she released her debut solo album, Belinda. I could be on an all-nighter and just put make-up on the next day and nobody would even know, Carlisle says.

But it was getting to the point where it wasn't sustainable. I was missing rehearsals and I was missing recordings. Her lowest point occurred in a London hotel room in 2005, after she saw a photograph of herself with a group of fans. It was so weird because there was no life in my eyes, she says.

They were blank. Each time she glimpsed her reflection in a mirror, she saw a stranger looking back at her. Distraught, she spent the next three days snorting cocaine. I realised during that bender that I was in the throes of addiction, she says.

What did it for me - what was so scary - is that I had an auditory hallucination. For me, the voice was real … it was basically saying, You're going to die; you're going to end up dead in a hotel room. I just finished what I had and that was it. I was sick and tired of feeling like shit, of feeling guilt and shame from that whole cycle of addiction.

Carlisle's Family Background And Final Tour

Carlisle was born in Southern California in 1958, to an 18-year-old mother and a father who left when she was five. Her mother remarried but her stepfather was in the grip of alcoholism, and it fell to her to help raise her six younger siblings. It made me not want to have a big family, that's for sure, says Carlisle, who has one son, James Duke Mason, with her husband of 40 years, Morgan Mason.

As tough as it was, I think most people who come from dysfunctional families know that it does give you some gifts. Although she is progressive, and James is a prominent gay rights activist. With a career spanning 50 years, Carlisle wants a change of pace. The touring thing gets harder and harder, and I'm becoming less and less patient and more intolerant, she says.

I've been touring since I was 19 years old. I know at some point I'll do little things here and there. I'll make albums but I just won't tour that much any more. Her G'day and Goodbye tour will give Australian fans a final chance to see her perform live.