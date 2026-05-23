Alternatives to Super for Kids and Investing in the US Market

The information provided above adds that while establishing a super account for young children could potentially benefit them in the future, there are some considerations and limitations to take into account in this approach. It also highlights the possibility of allocating more of one's investment portfolio to the US market, taking into account one's financial goals and existing holdings.

Starting a super account for young children does not seem to be the common advice given as there are potential pitfalls. This approach works well if it's a family trust where the income can go directly to the child without tax being paid on the distributions.

If subsequently contributed to a super saver scheme with earmarked deposits, the money grows tax-free. However, there are some reasons why this approach might not be ideal. Firstly, kids can't contribute before reaching age 18, but distributions made under minor tax rules can be challenging. Even if paid tax and then contributed non-concessional, earnings would still be taxed at 15%.

Additionally, this money is locked into the super system and inaccessible until age 60, except in the FHSS (first home super saver) scheme, where voluntary contributions can be used for a home deposit, but only for that purpose. The US stock market has been performing well recently. Investing in it might be a bet on AI and a pro-business environment's success. The Australian market, particularly the big financial and resource companies, is also heavily concentrated.

For a balanced portfolio, it would be good to consider investing abroad, ideally in different sectors. A financial planner should be consulted for aid as advice must be personal to the client and their goals





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