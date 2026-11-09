New Street Services treats children who sexually harm peers, funding doubles to 10.3 million

The Children and Young People's Sexual Safety Program at New Street Services provides therapy for children and teens who have sexually harmed others, with funding more than doubling as demand grows.

Funding for New Street Services, the state-run program that treats children and adolescents who have sexually harmed another child, has more than doubled from 5 million dollars in 2018-19 to 10.3 million dollars in 2026-27, a NSW Health spokesperson said.

Funding Doubles For New Street Services

The Children and Young People's Sexual Safety Program is among only a handful of services in the world that provide therapeutic interventions for children and adolescents who have sexually harmed another child or teen, with the aim of preventing further sexual assaults. At the program's 12 centres, more than 60 clinicians work with participants. It is considered essential to separate a young person's behaviour from their emerging identity so they do not repeat their mistakes.

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To outsiders, the children treated at New Street Services may be dangerous offenders or perpetrators. But inside the state-run service, those words are never used. The program's lead, Adjunct Professor Dale Tolliday, said the scale of need was huge for both its New Street Services for 10 to 17 year olds and its SafeWayz service for children under 10.

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None of the participants has been prosecuted for sexually related offences, mostly because they have not met the burden of criminal responsibility. Crucially, the program incorporates the victim-survivor's perspective throughout the treatment process, which can take from six months to up to two years. Tolliday described the demand from the start, speaking from the program's head office at Westmead Children's Hospital.

He said: The day that we opened our doors on July 1, 1998, an hour later, we had to close for referrals - we were just flooded. Demand for the service has grown since then. Among 16 to 24 year olds surveyed, 18.2 per cent reported sexual abuse by an adolescent peer, compared with 11.7 per cent who had experienced abuse from an adult perpetrator.

Experts Highlight Access Gaps For Services

Dr Gemma McKibbin, a University of Melbourne child sexual abuse prevention researcher, said: We're seeing a massive increase in children being sexually exploited, either by their peers or by adults. But McKibbin said a lack of sufficient funding and large geographical areas without services meant the vast majority of families who would benefit could not access them.

She said: If they're supported therapeutically, then there's a lot of potential that they can cease carrying out sexual harm, and can become good and protective citizens. A 2014 analysis of New Street Services found 89 per cent of the adolescents who successfully completed the program had stopped their inappropriate behaviours by the time they left. The effects on the remaining 11 per cent were not known.

Participants set treatment goals, and their parents are encouraged to play a key role in supporting their child. They explore fundamental developmental questions, such as am I normal? and where do I belong? Rather than one-size-fits-all training sessions in which a young person is told why their behaviour was inappropriate, the bespoke therapy helps them develop their own understanding of how they have harmed others.

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Tailored Therapy Approaches For Young People

For example, a child with a disability who has used content online as an instruction manual will require a totally different approach to a teenager who themselves has been sexually abused by a family member. Tolliday said: We might see a young person who's a school leader, an achiever people look up to, but he's got attitudes that are centred around entitlement. So we've got a different pathway we've got to follow with exploring that.

The program is considered complete when a young person has reached all their goals, which should focus on safety, wellbeing and restitution, including acknowledging their behaviour to help the person they harmed understand that what happened to them was not their fault. Where appropriate and necessary, restitution may involve a direct conversation with the person harmed, such as when a sibling is involved, and only when approved by sexual assault counsellors.

Tolliday said: They need to have a narrative about themselves which does not deny that they did this, but that they can step aside from and say: This is something I did in X time in my life when I had these influences. This is not who I am, and I'm behaving differently. Tolliday said some participants kept in touch into adulthood, as for many it is the only place aware of this part of their life.

We've had young people contact us when they become parents themselves, he said. He acknowledged that his 40-year career in the sector had come with some personal cost, but the benefit is seeing the remarkable changes in people's lives over time, and for me personally, it's seeing the development of a whole workforce.