A new Australian Medical Association report reveals severe shortages in mental health beds, forcing patients to wait up to 24 hours in emergency departments. The data highlights a critical system crisis.

A comprehensive new report from the Australian Medical Association (AMA) has exposed critical failures in the national mental health system, revealing that some patients are waiting almost 24 hours in hospital emergency departments before receiving admission. The findings indicate that one in 10 mental health patients across Australia endure this prolonged period in acute care settings due to a severe shortage of specialized inpatient beds.

Severe Bed Shortages Drive Emergency Waits

The AMA's latest Public Hospital Report Card quantifies the deficit, stating that Australia has just 27 specialized public mental health beds per 100,000 people. This insufficient capacity is leaving more than half of all patients who are eventually admitted to wait for more than seven hours in emergency departments. The report identifies this shortage of inpatient beds as a primary driver for the overcrowding and delays currently plaguing hospital systems nationwide.

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Surge in Severe Mental Illness Cases

Emergency departments are witnessing a dramatic increase in the volume and severity of cases requiring immediate attention. The number of patients presenting with an emergency mental illness situation has almost doubled between 2014-15 and 2024-25. Furthermore, the proportion of patients requiring care within 30 minutes has increased from 33 to 61 per cent since 2005-06. Presentations triaged as an emergency have more than tripled since 2005-06, reaching the highest recorded rate for the category.

Regional Disparities and System Strain

Victoria, where there are 22 public mental health beds per 100,000 people, has seen the number of presentations triaged as an emergency double from 14 to 26 per cent in the last decade. The Northern Territory fell well below the national average for capacity, with just 17 public mental health beds per 100,000 people. The Northern Territory emergency departments also had a higher mental health demand of 261 presentations per 10,000 people, more than twice the national rate.

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Medical Leaders Call for Strategic Change

AMA president Michael Bonning, himself a practising GP, stated that getting help for patients before they needed acute care is becoming impossible. He noted that over the last 10 to 15 years, there has been escalating demand and more mental health needs in the community. Tens of thousands of colleagues work very hard to keep people out of hospital, but patients with serious mental health needs are often not getting the help they need. Dr Bonning emphasized the need to ensure that a bed is there and that there are people to care for them.

Future Agreements and Workforce Solutions

AMA vice-president Sarah Whitelaw, an emergency medicine specialist, described the situation as difficult to deal with when patients arrive via ambulance or police escort. She argued that a police car should not be the Australian de facto mental health pathway and that emergency departments are the least therapeutic environment for patients staying 24 hours or longer. Dr Whitelaw highlighted the National Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Agreement, currently in negotiation by federal and state governments, as a chance to change course. She stated that more patients were arriving to emergency departments via ambulance or police escort, requiring a supported and sustainable workforce to address the crisis effectively.