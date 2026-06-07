Amanda Rishworth Won't Rule Out Removal of Fair Work Commissioner Over Social Media Posts

Employment Minister Amanda Rishworth has refused to rule out the removal of Fair Work Commissioner Jennifer Hunt over her social media posts, which included a homophobic slur and criticism of the Albanese government's federal budget.

Employment Minister Amanda Rishworth has left open the possibility Fair Work Commissioner Jennifer Hunt could be removed after she defended the Sex Discrimination Act and women-only spaces.

It comes after Ms Hunt allegedly criticised the Albanese government's federal budget and supported calls to change the Sex Discrimination Act to protect women and girls. Employment Minister Amanda Rishworth has refused to rule out the possibility that Fair Work Commissioner Jennifer Hunt could be fired over use of a homophobic slur. The comments follow revelations Commissioner Hunt was formally counselled by former Fair Work Commission president Iain Ross in 2021.

According to details revealed by The Australian, Ms Hunt referred to a former male politician as a faggot, prompting objections from staff present. The controversy has since widened into a bitter public dispute between Ms Hunt and Fair Work Commission vice-president Ingrid Asbury. Ms Asbury has urged the Albanese government to investigate whether Ms Hunt should be dismissed from her role.

Ms Asbury has cited a series of Facebook posts by Ms Hunt that were critical of the Albanese government and supported the opposition's move to change the Sex Discrimination Act. In one post, Ms Hunt said: Women betrayed, gaslighted into being told men can transition into women. They can't. Not one man has ever transitioned into a woman.

If you defend girls and women having private spaces, rights and dignity, vote at the next election for the party who will protect this right. In another post, Ms Hunt said: Senator Cash and Tim Wilson MP absolutely showing these imbeciles up. Change the SDA to protect women and girls. And no, PM, it's not a culture war.

It's our right to have safe places, dignity, privacy and single-sex sport. The Employment Minister said the fresh findings were being investigated and she was seeking advice about what to do next. There's been some allegations alleged in terms of past allegations, I conducted and asked a retired federal court judge to conduct an inquiry into that. There has been now further allegations and complaints made, and I'm seeking advice from my department on those





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