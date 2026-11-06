Amar Dedic Escapes Newcastle Sanction Over Bow and Arrow Police Pursuit

Newcastle United player Amar Dedic avoids club punishment after a police pursuit involving an armed response unit over legal recreational archery equipment.

Newcastle United right-back Amar Dedic is expected to face no disciplinary action from the club regarding a high-profile police incident that involved a multi-unit pursuit and an armed response team. The 24-year-old defender is projected to start the upcoming fixture against Fulham on Saturday, signaling that management has concluded the matter with an internal understanding rather than formal sanctions.

Dedic Avoids Punishment After Archery Incident

The situation began on a Wednesday afternoon when Northumbria Police received a report from a member of the public who spotted Dedic and a friend walking through the Northumberland countryside while carrying bows and arrows. This initial sighting triggered a significant law enforcement response, culminating in a chase that involved six patrol cars and an armed response unit pursuing the vehicle back to its destination.

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Police Pursuit Ends at Darras Hall Residence

The pursuit concluded at the Darras Hall estate, located just outside Ponteland, where Dedic resides. Upon the vehicle's arrival, officers intervened and seized the archery equipment from the boot of the car. Northumbria Police confirmed that they received the initial report shortly after 1:55 pm on Wednesday, following observations of two men with the equipment near a reservoir on Military Road in the Harlow Hill area.

Authorities Confirm No Public Threat Detected

Northumbria Police stated that investigations into the matter are ongoing, yet they explicitly clarified that the bows and arrows were acquired for recreational use and posed no threat to the public. While the force noted that pursuing animals with such equipment is illegal in the UK, they confirmed there were no suggestions that Dedic or his companion were engaged in a hunting expedition during the incident.

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Club Teammates Assist in Calming Tensions

During the height of the police presence on Dedic's driveway, Newcastle's fourth-choice goalkeeper Mark Gillespie and former full-back Paul Dummett happened to pass by the location. The two players stopped to offer assistance upon spotting the emergency services, and they are understood to have helped calm the situation down for the right-back.

Management Views Actions as Naive Misjudgment

Newcastle United officials believe that Amar Dedic acted naively during the episode, viewing it as a significant misjudgment of circumstances rather than malicious intent. Consequently, the club has chosen not to pursue formal disciplinary measures, allowing the player to remain in the squad for the crucial trip to face Fulham this Saturday.