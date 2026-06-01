Amazon Australia Mid-Year Sale 2024: Up to 50% off coffee machines, robot vacuums, headphones and more

Amazon Australia's Mid-Year Sale runs from June 1 to June 7, 2024, featuring discounts of up to 50% on items like the De'Longhi Eletta Explore coffee machine, dreame L10S robot vacuum, and Bose QuietComfort headphones. Shop major deals on Kindles, BISSELL cleaners, and more before the sale ends.

Amazon Australia is hosting its Mid-Year Sale , a week-long promotional event running from 12pm June 1 until 11.59pm on June 7. This sale serves as an unofficial precursor to Prime Day and coincides closely with End of Financial Year (EOFY) sales, offering shoppers a chance to secure significant discounts without waiting for the traditional EOFY period.

The sale features sweeping reductions across a wide range of product categories, including up to 40 per cent off Amazon devices and 25 per cent off toys and headphones. Among the standout deals are major price cuts on popular items such as Kindle e-readers, coffee machines, robot vacuums, and spot cleaners. One of the most notable offers is on the De'Longhi Eletta Explore Perfetto Automatic Coffee Machine, which has been slashed by 50 per cent, dropping from $1,999 to $999.

This machine promises to effortlessly prepare a variety of coffee drinks with minimal effort, making it an attractive proposition for coffee enthusiasts. For those dealing with everyday spills and stains, BISSELL's cleaning solutions are also heavily discounted, with products designed to tackle spots using water and specialized formulas, complemented by handheld tools with powerful suction-a practical addition for busy family households.

In the realm of home cleaning technology, dreame's L10S robot vacuum and mop is another highlight, reduced from $1,699 to $598.98. This device is engineered to twist and reach into tight spaces up to 4cm deep, ensuring that hidden debris along room edges is effectively removed.

Additionally, the Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, which frequently sell out and receive awards, are available at a lowered price of $299, down from $549. These headphones represent a solid investment for superior sound quality and noise cancellation. The sale also includes other sought-after items like the lightest and most compact Kindle yet, though specific pricing for that model was not detailed in the provided summary.

With such diverse and deep discounts, Amazon's Mid-Year Sale presents a limited-time opportunity for Australian consumers to upgrade their tech, kitchen, and cleaning essentials at a fraction of the regular cost





7NewsMelbourne / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Amazon Sale Mid-Year Sale Deals Discounts Coffee Machine Robot Vacuum Headphones Kindle BISSELL Bose Australia 2024

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Severe 'Once in Five-Year' Storm Lashes Western Australia, Thousands Without PowerA rare and powerful storm system is impacting southwest Western Australia with winds up to 125 km/h, causing widespread power outages and prompting severe weather warnings. The storm is expected to move east, affecting southern and southeastern states.

Read more »

2026 CarExpert Choice winner: Best Affordable Mid-Size SUVA thrifty hybrid powertrain, a high-quality interior, a polished drive, and low running costs make the Honda CR-V a standout.

Read more »

Viral 'Off Campus' Book Series Joins Amazon's Mid-Year SaleThe popular Briar U book series, which inspired the viral show 'Off Campus', is now part of Amazon's massive mid-year sale. Fans are rushing to pre-order the complete box set, featuring the hockey romance novels that have captured online attention with their addictive university romance, sharp banter, and beloved characters like Garrett Graham, Logan, and Dean.

Read more »

‘Impressive’ ECOVACS robot vacuum sees jaw-dropping $1,200 discount in massive mid-year sale‘Finally something I can rely on.’

Read more »