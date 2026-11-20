Amazon's Black Friday sale runs through November 30 with discounts on hundreds of brands including Ninja, Calvin Klein and Adidas. Deals include the Ninja Swirl by CREAMi at 53 percent off and the Ring Battery Video Doorbell 2K at 50 percent off.

Amazon's Black Friday sale has officially kicked off and runs through November 30, with the shopping giant offering deals on hundreds of much-loved brands like Ninja, Calvin Klein and Adidas.

Shoppers can take advantage of the sales to start, and maybe even finish, their holiday shopping before December even begins. This article may contain links from our affiliate partners. We may receive a commission when you buy through links on our site. The Ninja Swirl by CREAMi is priced at $259 and is viral on social media for good reason.

Also read Samsung Black Friday Sale Offers Major Discounts on Tech and Home Appliances

Shoppers can experiment with different flavours to make delicious soft serve ice cream at home or, if they prefer, a dairy-free or keto frozen treat. It is now 53 per cent off. The Ring Battery Video Doorbell 2K is $74 and is 50 per cent off. It gives peace of mind by acting as a security camera that streams to your phone and offers the ability to stay connected to visitors when you are away.

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The battery-operated camera allows you to record, speak, see and hear who comes by your front door. If you have ever been curious about purchasing an air purifier, now is the time, with 57 per cent off the Philips Air Purifier 1000i Series at $285. Its smart sensor analyses the air quality and claims to remove up to 99 per cent of viruses and aerosols from the air.

Fitness Gear and Headphones on Sale

The YPOO Walking Pad Treadmill is $189.99, which is 24 per cent off, and is a great way to get fit at home. With a three-level incline system, smart-phone tracking and interactive workouts, it is also foldable for portable use and easy storage. The SHOKZ OpenRun Bone Conduction Sports Headphones are $129 and 41 per cent off. They are a cult-favourite among runners and athletes.

The bone-conducting headphone technology means you can hear all your favourite songs while still being able to listen to the surrounding environment. A swiss army knife is an essential for anyone who considers themselves outdoorsy, and right now shoppers can save 39 per cent off the Victorinox Swiss Army Pocket Knife Classic. The Salomon Men's XA PRO 3D shoes are $126.99 and 45 per cent off for any men needing a shoe upgrade.

Salomons have the added benefit of being fit for hiking and running, while also just looking cool. The Fossil Women's Jessie Leather Bucket bag is $248.99 and is a perfect everyday handbag, especially at 50 per cent off. The tan leather bucket bag is 11 inches and features a detachable shoulder strap. The Calvin Klein Women's Icon Logo Thong is $44.99 and comes in a five-pack at 50 per cent off.

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Beauty and Fashion Deals Available

Socks and undies are not always the most glamorous gift but often the most necessary, especially when they are Calvin Klein. The Philips OneBlade 360 + Extra Blade, Electric Beard Trimmer and Shaver is $49 and lets you trim, shave and shape. The OneBlade can be used wet or dry and claims to fulfil all your facial grooming needs. The Medicube Toner Pads are $22.90 and exfoliate and refine pores with BHA and AHA.

They are 23 per cent off, so this is the best time to try out or stock up. The La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5+ Balm Cream is $29.79 and 34 per cent off. It is a multipurpose repairing balm that can be used to soothe dry skin and irritation for adults and children. The Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs are $31.95 and 20 per cent off.

The flexible silicone earplugs offer up to 24 dB of noise reduction and are great for sleep, deep focus, travel and more. They also qualify as certified hearing protection to keep your ears safe from damaging sounds. The LENCENT Universal Travel Adapter is $35.99. The worldwide set features eight detachable plugs covering 190 countries, so you can connect, no matter where you go.

Travel Essentials and AirTag Discounts

The Apple AirTag 4 Pack is $127 and on sale for 22 per cent off, so you will never misplace your valuables again. The convenient four-pack allows you to share with loved ones or pop one in everyone's luggage.