Groundwork Collaborative claims Amazon Black Friday prices were often higher than regular months, but Amazon argues the data is flawed and highlights genuine consumer savings.

A recent investigation by the progressive thinktank Groundwork Collaborative challenges the validity of savings offered by Amazon during major holiday shopping events. The organization asserts that two-thirds of products highlighted for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals were priced at their usual levels or even lower in the months leading up to these sales. This claim directly contradicts Amazon's internal data, which maintains that the vast majority of items were indeed offered at significant discounts to consumers.

Pricing Discrepancies in Key Products

Groundwork researchers examined specific high-profile items to illustrate their findings on pricing strategies. The analysis noted that an Apple Watch, a pair of women's yellow Hunter rainboots, and men's UGG boots were featured in Amazon's curated deal lists. Groundwork reported that these Hunter rainboots, advertised at $127, were actually listed for nearly $80 just nine days before the sale began. Similarly, the Apple Watch and UGG boots were found to be approximately $80 cheaper within a month prior to the holiday events. A Carhartt beanie and other goods were also cited as examples where advertised discounts did not reflect the lowest available market price.

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Researcher Concerns Over Consumer Trust

Lindsay Owens, president and chief executive of Groundwork, described the study as the most rigorous and intensive project the thinktank has undertaken in its history. Owens emphasized the economic pressure families currently face, citing high costs for back-to-school supplies, Thanksgiving meals, and holiday gifts. She argued that Americans rely on the promise of genuine savings during Black Friday and Cyber Monday to stretch their limited budgets. Owens stated that the report indicates these sale events do not always deliver the expected financial relief, thereby undermining consumer trust in the reliability of these marketing campaigns.

Amazon Defends Data Integrity

Amazon responded vigorously to the accusations, stating that the Groundwork Collaborative published deeply flawed and false claims based on cherry-picked findings. The company asserted that Groundwork utilized flawed methodology and inaccurate data to support a predetermined narrative. Amazon provided its own analysis of the specific products mentioned in the report, revealing that 98% of the items in 2024 were at the same price or lower over the 30 days preceding the sale events. The company further noted that for 2025, 89% of the products had lower prices compared to prior 30-day lows.

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Source of Data Dispute

In its defense, Amazon explained that Groundwork's research focused on two low-trafficked corporate blog pages where some products were inadvertently listed as deals without proper deal badges. The company clarified that these pages were clearly marked as subject to change and were not intended as official sale listings. Amazon stated that for products accurately labeled and badge as deals on its main store, consumers saved an average of more than 35% off the list price. The retailer argued that basing misleading claims on a handful of mistakenly included items misrepresents the overall value proposition for shoppers.

Regulatory and Policy Implications

The debate over pricing practices occurs amidst broader scrutiny of corporate behavior, including dynamic and surveillance pricing. Lindsay Owens highlighted these concerns in her recent book, Gouged, particularly regarding the period around Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The European Commission has proposed a new ban to regulate dark pattern marketing tactics that falsely claim limited stock to pressure purchases. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Pancotti, vice-president of policy at Groundwork Collaborative, called on Congress to hold Amazon executives accountable. She urged the Federal Trade Commission to resume enforcement of its deceptive pricing guide, which has been dormant for 50 years, and to issue formal rule-making with stronger penalties.