Amazon MGM Eyes Callum Turner for Next James Bond Role

Amazon MGM is testing actors Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Josh O'Connor and a mystery candidate for the next James Bond, after Daniel Craig's final outing in 2021 and the studio gaining creative control in 2025.

Amazon MGM, the studio that in 2025 wrested full creative control of the James Bond franchise from long‑time custodians Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, is conducting a final series of screen tests in 2026 to cast the next 007. The tests will feature three named actors - Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O'Connor - and an unnamed mystery candidate, according to reports from the 2026-2027 period. Daniel Craig, who last portrayed Bond in a 2021 film, announced the end of his tenure and has since retired from the role.

How Amazon MGM Is Selecting the Next Bond

The company has clarified that its casting approach is not a radical departure from previous iterations. The trio of actors are all white, about 185-187 cm tall, and circa 36 years old, a profile that matches the physical type traditionally associated with the iconic character. The test phase will involve a series of readings and on‑set auditions designed to assess each actor's chemistry with the franchise's established tone and aesthetic. Amazon MGM's decision makers, including its Head of Film Development, have emphasized that the process is rigorous and merit‑based, with no pre‑determined lead.

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Stakeholder Views on Potential Leads

Callum Turner, known for his work in television and theatre, has been praised for his "dramatic chops" and versatility. Critics note that his broad, muscular build and energetic presence could align well with the suave element of Bond. Jack Lowden, recently cast as a future Mr. Darcy in a Netflix adaptation of an Austen novel, is lauded for his nuanced acting style and potential to bring a more refined and intellectual dimension to 007. Josh O'Connor, notable for his work in period dramas such as Emma , is seen as a younger, fresh face who might appeal to younger audiences while retaining the classic Bond charisma. The mystery actor has not yet been named, but insiders speculate that the studio is keeping options open for a potential non‑white candidate.

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Impact on Fans and the Franchise Future

The casting search has sparked debate among fan communities and digital betting markets. Many online forums and prediction sites have shifted odds toward Turner as the front‑runner, citing his "hunky British" appeal. Nevertheless, other voices advocate for a more diverse casting approach, based on recent backlash over the franchise's historical lack of representation. Commercial partners and shareholders have urged the studio to balance audience expectations with a modern, inclusive brand image. Amazon MGM has indicated that the next film's release date is tentatively set for 2028, pending the casting decision and production schedule.