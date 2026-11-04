Amazon Prime Video The Greatest Series Review Muhammad Ali

Amazon's authorized Muhammad Ali limited series faces criticism for its conventional perspective and lack of dramatic impact despite strong casting choices.

Amazon Prime Video has released a new eight-part limited drama titled The Greatest, which retells the life of boxing legend Muhammad Ali. This production marks the first authorized scripted series dedicated to the icon, receiving executive producer backing from his widow, Lonnie Ali. The narrative draws heavily from the book authored by Rahaman Ali, who served as Cassius Clay Jr lifelong sparring partner and entourage member until the champ died in 2016 at age 74.

The Greatest Series Origin Story Details

The show focuses on the four-year period between Clay winning light-heavyweight gold at the 1960 Olympics in Rome and his later career developments. It deliberately harks back to the epoch before he publicly declared himself a Black Muslim, presenting him under his birth name. Showrunner Ben Watkins positions younger brother Rudy as a compelling sidekick to provide a fresh angle on the familiar biography. However, this approach fails to significantly differentiate the series from other existing adaptations of the boxer rise.

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Casting Choices and Actor Performances

Up-and-comer Kai Parham portrays Rudy with emotional range, offering a character little known even to biggest fans. Omari Hardwick plays Cassius Clay Sr with Ghost-like coolness, highlighting the father conflicted feelings over social barriers. Michael Ealy delivers an understated performance as Malcolm X, while Hav Plenty appears as Elijah Muhammad. Jaalen Best launches his career as the young champion but struggles to stand out against previous portrayals by Will Smith and Eli Goree.

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Dramatic Flaws and Fight Choreography Issues

Despite notable casting surprises, the scripts often leave the lead actor drowning in angst rather than showcasing natural bombastic confidence. The fight choreography lacks real punch, failing to generate suspense during ring scenes. Conversely, domestic moments involving mother Odessa, played by Dana Gourrier, occasionally veer into Freudian territory. The soundtrack features needle drops influenced by Shawn Carter, blending tracks like Donny Hathaway I Believe to My Soul with Wu-Tang One of These Days.

Joe Frazier Reference and Critical Reception

The series acknowledges that Ali did not lose until meeting Joe Frazier at the Garden in 1971. Amin Joseph steals scenes as Liston, bringing wild energy to the role. A dedication to Rahaman Ali, who died last year aged 82, appears in episode seven. Critics argue the adaptation misses opportunities by sticking to traditional perspectives instead of exploring deeper psychological layers. The production ultimately feels like a missed chance compared to reading the source material.