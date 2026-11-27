Physicians for Human Rights Israel reports a 350 percent rise in violence against paramedics between 2022 and 2024. This article details how settler violence and military checkpoints obstruct emergency care in the occupied West Bank, endangering patients and healthcare providers alike.

Violence against emergency medical workers in the occupied West Bank has escalated dramatically, with data from Physicians for Human Rights Israel indicating a more than 350 percent increase in attacks between 2022 and 2024. This surge in hostility has created a perilous environment for paramedics who must navigate through settler intimidation, military blockades, and direct fire to deliver life-saving care to Palestinian communities.

Documenting Rising Violence Against Paramedics

Physicians for Human Rights Israel, a non-profit organization dedicated to documenting human rights abuses affecting health in the occupied territories, has shared numerous videos with The Guardian that illustrate the severity of these incidents. The footage from locations such as Huwara in October 2023 shows militant Israeli settlers throwing stones at ambulances, using vehicles to physically block their passage, and in some instances, firing weapons directly at emergency responders.

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The organization also recorded damaged ambulances, bloodstains on driver seats, and injured paramedics in its documentation. These visual records complement testimonies from drivers who have faced life-threatening situations while attempting to transport wounded individuals to hospitals. The data highlights a systemic pattern of abuse that has intensified over the past two years, with attacks occurring with near-daily frequency.

Driver Recalls Targeted Attack by Settlers

Yousef Diriyeh, a 50-year-old ambulance driver from the village of Aqraba near Nablus, experienced the terrifying reality of these attacks firsthand on 11 October 2023. Driving his son Diriyeh, also an emergency worker, in an ambulance, they were lifting a wounded young woman into the vehicle when shots cracked and bullets whistled past their heads. Diriyeh urged his son to hurry as bullets struck the windscreen, marking the first time they had come under such direct fire.

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Diriyeh recalled driving along Route 60 toward villages recently targeted by settlers, noting that he realized the militant settlers had fired directly at them with the intent to kill. Since that incident, he has observed that attacks have increased at an insane rate, with up to three, five, or six separate attacks occurring simultaneously on any given day. The psychological toll and physical danger have become constant companions for emergency crews in the region.

Systemic Obstructions and Military Control

Despite Israel retaining effective control over the West Bank, including borders and the movement of people, emergency workers face severe restrictions that impede medical response. By December 2025, the United Nations had recorded 925 obstacles in place in the occupied West Bank, including checkpoints, road gates, and roadblocks. These structures are often installed around Palestinian villages and cities, complicating access for ambulances that depend on Israeli military approval to pass through checkpoints.

Militant settlers have further obstructed ambulances by driving very slowly in front of them or blocking roads when they attempt to overtake. In some West Bank villages, these groups have locked gates, leaving ambulances stuck at their stations and unable to answer emergency calls. Diriyeh described the situation in Aqraba, where gates are frequently locked at entrances, stating that one would practically need a helicopter to get past them during these blockades.

Tragic Consequences for Patients and Workers

The combination of settler violence and military obstructions has led to tragic outcomes for both healthcare workers and patients. Mohammed, an ambulance driver for the Palestine Red Crescent Society, was killed on 21 April 2024 while taking wounded Palestinians to a hospital near the village of al-Sawiya. Diriyeh pointed toward the houses in that area, remembering the loss of his colleague and friend.

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Patients also suffer severe consequences when access is denied. Diriyeh noted that women have even given birth inside ambulances when gates are blocked, preventing timely hospital care. Omar, a 34-year-old emergency medical worker from Nablus, reported that soldiers at a checkpoint in Awarta stopped traffic and refused to let anyone through, causing critical delays. In another instance, a woman went into labor during a prolonged traffic backup caused by these restrictions, highlighting the lethal impact of these movement barriers on public health.

Writer Nathan Thrall, who is based in Jerusalem, observed that restrictions on Palestinian movement in the West Bank have become far worse since a school bus crash near Jerusalem in 2012. He stated that for many residents, these movement restrictions are the most severe they have experienced since the occupation began. This entrenched system of control continues to undermine the right to health and place emergency responders at extreme risk of violence and obstruction.