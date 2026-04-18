Amelia Pacquola Clinches Top Festival Award Amidst Record-Breaking Year

Amelia Pacquola's show about an inflatable kayak wins the festival's main award, while Tom Flanagan secures the People's Choice and Bron Lewis receives the new VicScreen Greenlight Award. The 40th anniversary festival celebrates a record number of shows and a significant increase in female award recipients.

The prestigious festival's top honor, the coveted award, was revealed on Saturday during a vibrant ceremony at The Toff in Town, expertly hosted by the charismatic Josh Thomas. This year's event saw the largest number of nominated shows in its history, yet it was the brilliant Amelia Pacquola who emerged victorious, securing her win despite it being her fifth nomination.

Her acceptance speech, delivered with genuine astonishment, conveyed her surprise, exclaiming, Really, the f---ing kayak one? Pacquola reflected on her extensive twenty-year career, which has explored profound themes such as mental health, feminism, and her personal family dynamics. She expressed a touch of humorous disbelief that the show about an inflatable kayak, a gift from her boyfriend that she apparently did not initially desire, was the one to clinch the top prize. Meanwhile, fellow comedian Tom Flanagan, while not taking home the main award, had no cause for disappointment. He was a significant winner of the night, claiming the People’s Choice award, a testament to the show that sold the most tickets and consequently earned him the largest financial reward of the entire festival. Flanagan, in a lighthearted moment, quipped about following in the footsteps of previous winners Aaron Chen and Ronny Chieng, humorously stating, I’m just following what Aaron Chen and Ronny Chieng did. I hope my parents are proud. In a separate but equally significant accolade, the Golden Gibbo, an award specifically designed to recognize local independent shows that prioritize creative vision above commercial success, was bestowed upon the critically acclaimed cult favorite, Laura Davis. The award for the comedians’ choice – affectionately known as the literal, and often enthusiastically bitten, Piece of Wood – was presented to The Directors’ Choice award, a prestigious recognition chosen by festival head Susan Provan in collaboration with her colleagues, was presented to Nath Valvo. This particular award was jointly bestowed for the second consecutive year. Tragically, the recipient of this award, Maeve Dolan, who had just presented the Golden Gibbo after having won it the previous year, was unable to deliver a proper acceptance speech. She had bravely battled illness throughout the festival, which regrettably resulted in the loss of her voice. Looking towards the future, the 2026 iteration of the festival will introduce a brand-new trophy: the VicScreen Greenlight Award. This award is intended to celebrate and encourage shows demonstrating exceptional potential for translation to screen. The inaugural recipient of this promising new award is Bron Lewis, a former RAW Comedy winner, whose show undoubtedly possesses the qualities envisioned for this accolade. This year's festival also celebrated a remarkable shift in representation, with a record 70 percent of award nominees being women, and an impressive 75 percent of those nominees ultimately taking home an award. The 40th anniversary of the festival was a monumental event, featuring over 800 shows across 200 diverse venues. These included traditional theaters, intimate pubs, innovative makeshift spaces, dedicated performance areas, and any location equipped with a functional sound system. The culmination of this expansive program resulted in the largest number of performances to date, exceeding 9100 across the city, a substantial increase from last year's 7718 performances





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